Ten Families to Receive $100 Publix Gift Cards Monthly for One Year

Boca Raton, FL —Ten local families in need will receive $100 Publix gift cards each month for the next year from Boca Helping Hands, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor. This is the second consecutive year the donor has participated in this initiative, and his philanthropic contribution amounts to $24,000, and will positively impact a total of 20 families.

Ten new families will be selected from a cross-section of the organization’s programs and various locations within the Boca Helping Hands service area. Three of the candidates are participants in the BHH Job Training Program. Another five pick-up pantry bags or hot meals at BHH’s Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, and Lake Worth food distribution locations. Finally, two candidates are clients in BHH’s Resource Center, who were seeking emergency financial assistance for childcare expenses or overdue rent and utility bills.

All these families were chosen because, in addition to the specific need for which they sought BHH’s support, they were also battling other ongoing issues with food insecurity, joblessness, or caregiving for other family members. The anonymous donor wanted to specifically help families like these who are facing hardships on several fronts.

“We are always grateful for and inspired by partners like our anonymous donor who find their own way to make a big difference in the lives of our clients,” said Greg Hazle, Boca Helping Hands Executive Director. “For each of these families, a $100 gift card each month for the next year will quite likely be a determining factor in their ability to afford other basic needs.”

One of the recipients of the gift cards from last year, Victor Bembry, a BHH Commercial Driving graduate, said, “It’s eye-opening to know that there are people out there who don’t even want you to know who they are. They want to donate to someone to help the next person. That’s a blessing.”

Boca Helping Hands’ Director of Job Training and Career Development, Trina Chin Cheong, who presented some recipients with their gift cards, could see the immediate impact.

“Some aim to pay it forward, and others are determined to finish their training programs stronger than before,” Chin Cheong said. “One job training student had tears in his eyes as he took a step back from receiving his gift card and said, ‘You guys have helped me so much already. What have I done to deserve more?’”

ABOUT BOCA HELPING HANDS

Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Through its various programs, BHH assists over 27,000 people annually.

In 2021, BHH distributed more than 70,000 pantry bags from five Palm Beach County locations and served nearly 80,000 hot meals. The organization expands access to affordable medical, dental and behavioral care through its partnerships with Genesis Community Health (serving clients at clinics in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach) and Florida Atlantic University’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing Community Based Clinics (serving residents in West Palm Beach). In addition, BHH sends weekend meals home with food-insecure elementary school students via the BHH Backpacks Program and assists working families with the rising cost of childcare through the Children’s Assistance Program (CAP).

With an increased focus on client self-sufficiency, BHH awards scholarships for qualified candidates to attend accredited vocational training classes that prepare them for careers in the healthcare, information technology, construction, and transportation industries. BHH also offers free English as a Second Language (ESOL) classes, courses in nutrition, and other life skills. In addition, staff and volunteer mentors counsel the unemployed and underemployed in basic workplace skills and help them polish resumes and search for jobs.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.

Charity Navigator named Boca Helping Hands a Four-Star Charity for the 15th consecutive year in June 2021. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.