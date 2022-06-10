TEMPLE BETH EL OF BOCA RATON TO HOST SPEAKER FOR TU B’AV: DR. RACHEL SCHREIBER

Boca Raton, FL (June 10, 2022) In observance of Tu B’Av the Jewish holiday of love, Temple Beth El of Boca Raton will welcome Dr. Rachel Schreiber, MFA, PhD during Shabbat Services on Friday August 12, 2022 at 7:30 pm at their Schaefer Family Campus located at 333 S.W. 4th Avenue in east Boca Raton.

Dr. Schreiber is an artist, designer, cultural historian, Executive Dean of Parsons School of Design and author of a new non-fiction Jewish love story, entitled Elaine Black Yoneda: Jewish Immigration, Labor Activism, and Japanese American Exclusion and Incarceration. The book details the story of Elaine, a daughter of Russian immigrants, and her family during WWII and their voluntary incarceration at a Japanese American internment camp. After their incarceration, Elaine and her husband Karl became active in the campaigns to designate Manzanar, a federally recognized memorial site, for redress and reparation to Japanese Americans, and in opposition to nuclear weapons.

During the temple’s Shabbat Evening Service, Dr. Schreiber will speak about the formation of her Jewish identity, which has informed her writing and artwork and led her to the topic of Elaine Black Yoneda. Services are both in person at the Schaefer Family Campus as well as available to view online on Virtual Beth El. For more information call 561-391-8900 or visit tbeboca.org.

On, Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:30 am, at the temple’s Schaefer Family Campus a members-only Bagel Breakfast will be held, featuring a Dr. Schreiber. She will host a book club discussion of her book, Elaine Black Yoneda: Jewish Immigration, Labor Activism, and Japanese American Exclusion and Incarceration. Whether you have read the book, or simply want to learn more about how a Jewish woman came to spend time in a concentration camp in California during WWII, all members are welcome. Registration information coming soon.

For more information about Temple Beth El of Boca Raton, its programs and events, Religious School, Early Learning Center, Beth El Mausoleum, and membership, please visit tbeboca.org or call 561-391-8900.