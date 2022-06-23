Take a Healthful Walk Through a Broward County Park
Walking program for adults with developmental disabilities
Broward County, FL – Adults with developmental disabilities are invited to explore nature in a Broward County park by way of a free Nordic Pole Walking Program, which meets once a week on Thursdays, from 5:15 to 7:30PM, starting on July 7th and ending on August 11th. The walks will start from Shelter #2 at Vista View Park (4001 SW 142nd Ave., Davie 33330; 954.357.8898). Each participant may be accompanied by one parent, caretaker, sibling, or friend, who must also be 18 or older.
This is an inclusive cardiovascular and strength-based program that aims to introduce participants to simple, low-impact, and healthful walking. Each walk will consist of a warmup; a cardiovascular walk on a mapped-out trail, accompanied by strength exercises; and a cooldown. Participants are required to be ambulatory with some upper-body mobility in order to propel their bodies and use their muscles to walk along the different trails. Some classes may include an environmental-education component.
The introductory program will help participants become active and learn about a Broward County park in the process. Consistent attendance is required for participants to get the best experience from the program. Class size is limited and preregistration is required. Two one-hour sessions are available, each with openings for 15 participants: 5:15 to 6:15PM, and 6:30 to 7:30PM.
For further information or to register, call 954.357.8170 or email [email protected].
Adherence to CDC guidelines for social distancing, hand sanitizing, and wearing facial coverings is recommended.
