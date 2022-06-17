Sunrise Gets the 14th New Member this Year

Robyn Stone and Membership Chair Tarik Kawi

Boca Raton, FL On Wednesday April 6th Judge Robyn Stone was inducted as a member of the Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach Club along with her friend Judge Rebecca White. On Wednesday June 15th Robyn completed her Red Badge period and received her Gold Badge .Robyn Stone is a lifelong resident of Vero Beach, graduating from Saint Edward’s High School in 1997.

She then went to Davidson College in North Carolina where she received her Bachelor of Arts in

Economics in 2001. After graduating, she taught seventh grade math and science at Downtown Middle

School in Winston‐Salem, NC for two years. She then went to law school and graduated from the

University of Tennessee College of Law in 2006.

Her legal career began at the State Attorney’s Office here in the Nineteenth Circuit in August 2006

where she worked as an Assistant State Attorney for 14 years. In December 2020, she was appointed by

Governor Ron DeSantis to the position of Indian River County Court Judge. She started her career as a

judge on February 1, 2021 and has since held that position.

When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with family, playing the piano, cooking, and reading

historical fiction.

Robyn makes the 14th new member for the Rotary year July 1st 2021 to June 30th 2022. For more information on how you can become a part of this active organization see www.sunriserotaryverobeach.org or come to a Wednesday 6:45am at the Riverhouse @ 305 Acacia Dr. Vero Beach 32963