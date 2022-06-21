Suits for Seniors, Non-Profit that Mentors, Trains At-Risk Youth, Announces New COO

Wegina “Gina” Barosy

West Palm Beach, FL – Suits for Seniors, the preeminent leadership development program for at-risk high school seniors in Palm Beach County, announced Wegina “Gina” Barosy as its new chief operating officer. Since 2020, she had served as the non-profit’s program director.

In this new role, Barosy will work alongside future student leaders, and oversee and implement strategic processes for the nonprofit, as well as lead its marketing efforts.

“Gina is ambitious and detail-oriented with experience in management, finance and educational programs,” said Tae Edmonds, Founder and CEO, Suits for Seniors. “She has added tremendous value and grown tremendously since starting with Suits for Seniors; we can’t wait to see how she continues to build the organization and support our students.”

Barosy added, “I believe global solutions begin at the local level, and that is exactly what we do at Suits for Seniors. The mentorship and training we provide in areas such as financial literacy, life skills and entrepreneurship equips them to charter their own path, and become leaders along their path. I am honored to serve as COO for such an impactful organization.”

A Lake Worth resident, Barosy holds degrees from Palm Beach State College, Valencia College and the University of Northern Colorado. She is fluent in English, Creole and American Sign Language. Barosy is also a member of Leadership West Palm Beach, and recently completed the New Leaders Council leadership program.

To learn more about Suits for Seniors, visit suitsforseniors.org.

About Suits for Seniors

Founded in 2015, Suits for Seniors is the preeminent leadership development program for at-risk high school seniors in Palm Beach County. Through an immersive 8-week education and mentorship program, students in low-income communities develop leadership and interpersonal skills; explore college, career and entrepreneurship opportunities; learn about finance, wellness and more, suiting these leaders up for lifelong success. To celebrate the completion of the program, each young man and woman is awarded a custom-tailored suit, and each woman, a strand of pearls. Thanks to tremendous financial and volunteer support for our growing nonprofit, Suits for Seniors boasts more than 1,400 graduates.