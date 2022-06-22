Social Media Platforms Make Privacy A Priority

Over the past decade, social media platforms have witnessed exponential growth. The way users use social media platforms has also undergone a drastic change. Social media platforms are a critical part of our lives now to stay connected with our friends and families. During the pandemic, usage of social media platforms as a means of communication further increased. With the increased use of social media platforms, users have realised that taking control of their privacy is tough. Privacy is now a common concern for social media platform users. Therefore, social media platforms have decided to make privacy a priority to keep their users happy.

Without taking control of your privacy, the advertisers can know much more about you than necessary. In addition to that, identity theft and impersonation can create havoc. For instance, the users who upload Sexy Photos on Instagram have higher chances of getting their images stolen and posted on a fake account. Other threats include insecure logins, data mining and IP tracking. Keeping all these threats in mind, social media platforms and messaging apps have introduced tons of features to maintain their users’ privacy.

WhatsApp Adds More Privacy Features For The Users

Recently, WhatsApp has added more features to give users more control of their privacy settings. Previously, the users could hide WhatsApp Status from the people whom they didn’t want to keep in the loop about their life happenings. With the latest features, the users can now also select who can see their profile pictures and other private details. Previously, everyone in the contact had access to such information, but not anymore. All these privacy settings can be changed from the app’s Settings section. Many users are happy about the updated privacy features of WhatsApp.

Meta Has Updated Its Privacy Policy

Meta, which owns Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp, has also redesigned its privacy policy for the users. With this update, the users will have a better idea of how their data are used. This is a welcome change from the Meta to build users’ trust. The new privacy policy implementation will start on July 26, 2022.

The new policy of Meta will inform the users of the type of data that it collects and how it uses this data to provide them with personalised content. In addition to that, it will also include the details of the third parties with whom they share the data. With this level of transparency, the users of Meta products can make informed decisions about their privacy settings.

Privacy Protection By Apple

Last year, Apple proved to be a pioneer in taking control of the privacy concern of the users by introducing App Tracking Transparency. It was no secret that apps used to track users’ activities for their benefit. They can still do it; however, the apps now will require the users’ explicit permission. This move of Apple received high admiration from the Privacy advocates. Also, it resulted in a huge loss for many apps too. Apple has always taken care of the users’ privacy, and it is good to see that it continues to do the same.

How To Take Control Of The Privacy Online?

Even though social media platforms and Apple have introduced new ways for tsers to control privacy, it is important for the users to use these new features. Only when a user consciously takes care of their privacy settings can they maintain their privacy in the online space.

Firstly, the two-factor authentication that many apps support should be turned on. This gives an extra layer of protection to your accounts. Secondly, always use strong and different passwords for managing different social media accounts. In addition to that, it is recommended not to overshare on social media platforms. Constant updates about your lives can make it easier for a criminal to stalk you. Further, if you ever receive any threatening messages on your social media account, report the person and take the necessary actions. It is good to keep yourself in the loop with the latest privacy and security updates of different apps; so that you can use them.

Social media platforms are wonderful for socialising. However, to enjoy it fully, it is important to take care of one’s privacy.