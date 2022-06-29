Rotary District 6930’s 2022-23 Governor Louis “Buck” Vocelle

Louis “Buck” Vocelle, Jr.

Vero Beach, FL – On July 1st, 2022, Attorney Louis “Buck” Vocelle, Jr. takes the reigns of Governor of Rotary District 6930. This district covers 46 current Rotary Clubs from Titusville to Boca Raton and out west to Pahokee and Okeechobee.

Buck’s granddad, James T. Vocelle, was a Rotarian in the Vero Beach Club from the mid 1920’s. Mr. Vocelle was a force to help found Indian River County.

Dr. Pat Ottuso was a Sunrise Rotary Vero Beach member and thought Buck, a Kiwanian, would enjoy Rotary so invited him to a meeting in 2008 and that is the beginning of a great Rotarian. Buck quickly moved up thru the ranks and in 2015-16 was club president. The District took notice of his dedication to Rotary and asked him to apply for Governor. Three years ago (and during COVID) he began his road to the Governor’s role thru many trainings both live and virtual.

His Rotary ”ahh haa” moment, when you become a true Rotarian, was during a club international trip to the Dominican Republic. The club has been going since 2011 and doing water and literacy projects. The committee that goes stays in a resort and every day is picked up to go to a Village in the mountains to do a project..this time they were completing a water aqueduct piping that feed a village with water for the first time (prior to this water was carried by buckets from the river). One of the resort staff, Tiny (and he was about 350lbs) came over and gave the committee including Buck a big hug, Buck speaking some Spanish, understood what he said…”Thank you for bringing water to my village my home”. These moments are why Rotarians do what they do… Anytime you can give to your community locally and internationally and see the impact that It has on others lives thru Rotary and other Civic organizations..it is so fulfilling.

The Theme for Rotary this year set by incoming (first time ever a woman) Rotary International President Jennifer Jones is “Imagine”…This year the 8 Florida Governors have been given the title Explorers, last years district theme was “Obsessed”. Buck has chosen to follow with “Imagine it…Explore it…Commit to it!”

Find a Rotary Club in your area and visit..there are cocktail, breakfast, lunch & e-clubs. Get involved, it will make you feel better.

RotaryDistrict6930.org facebook.com/RotaryDistrict6930Florida

Sunriserotaryverobeach.org

Debbie Avery

District 6930 PR chair 2022-23

[email protected]