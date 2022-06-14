From Left standing: Gloria Wank, Dr. Ron Rubin, Arlene Herson, Constance Scott, Marilyn Wilson, Kim Champion, Bruce Spizler , David Eltringham, Jon Kaye, Jonathan Whitney, Dyana Kenney, Howard Tai, Linda Petrakis, Alan Kaye, Gwen Herb, Dr. Allen Konis, Shaheer Hosh, Seated: Jeff Weber, Rosie Inguanzo Martin, Nicole Whitney, Ingrid Fulmer Not pictured: Jon Carter, Stuart Fife, Gloria Hosh, Garcia Peters, Janice Williams

Saturday, November 12

Event Proceeds to Serve Health and Wellness Needs of Boca Raton Nonprofits

Fulfilled Through Club’s “Service Above Self” Grant Program

Boca Raton, FL – Celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR), the Club will be rolling out the “blue” carpet to a Tropical Paradise as it presents the seventh Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball, Saturday, November 12th at 6:30 p.m. at Boca West Country Club. In its grand tradition, the black-tie gala will draw generations of Boca Raton’s Who’s Who dignitaries, business and community leaders to a lavish reception and dinner, dancing-the-night-away to the Steve Chase Band, George Long Award presentations, and exciting silent auction.

As the Mayors Ball serves as a coveted tribute to those who have helped make Boca Raton the best place to live, work, learn, visit, heal and raise a family, the proceeds raised fund grant requests from Boca Raton-based non-profits whose communities have health and wellness needs. Distributed through a formal RCDBR “Service Above Self” grant application process, proceeds from the 2021 Mayors Ball will fulfill grant requests submitted by 17+ area nonprofits, as well as a percentage donated to Rotary International’s fund for polio eradication.

The 2022 RCDBR Mayors Ball Co-chairs Rosie Inguanzo Martin and David Eltringham and the event host committee are looking forward to setting the stage for a continued spotlight on Boca Raton’s stakeholders and their achievements and contributions. The Honorary Chairs this year are 2021 Co-chair Jonathan Whitney and wife Nicole, and RCDBR Founding Member Shaheer Hosh and wife Gloria. The annual event is produced by Kaye Communications.

“Each year it is the generosity of Mayors Ball sponsors and attendees that makes a difference in the lives of so many,” said Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Mayors Ball Co-Chair David Eltringham. “Our club is so excited to again host this spectacular evening and expect the dance floor to be filled and lots of smiles throughout the ballroom as together we celebrate all that is Boca!”

According to Boca Raton Mayors Ball Co-Chair Rosie Inguanzo Martin, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton’s George Long Awards, named for the City’s first mayor, will be presented to ADT (for-profit), YMCA South Palm Beach County (nonprofit) and Eda & Cliff Viner (individual). Each is recognized for their continual efforts to support and promote Boca Raton. In addition to the George Long Awards, The Dr. Ira Gelb Health & Wellness Visionary Award will be presented to FAU Trustee, Schmidt College of Medicine Dean’s Advisory Council Chair and Chair Emeritus for Life of the Palm Beach County Medical Society Dr. Michael T.B. Dennis.

Supporting the Co-Chairs and Honorary Co-Chairs, this year’s host committee includes current President Jon Carter, President-Elect Jeff Weber, past Mayors Ball co-chairs Kim Champion, Ingrid Fulmer, Arlene Herson, Jon Kaye, Dyana Kenney, and Constance Scott. Additional committee members include Stuart Fife, Bruce Spizler, Gwen Herb, Alan Kaye, Allen Konis, Garcia Peters, Linda Petrakis, Ron Rubin, Howard Tai, Gloria Wank, Janice Williams, and Marilyn Wilson.

Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball Saturday, November 12, 2022

Founded in July 2012, The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton is dedicated to impacting the Boca Raton community through Rotary International’s mission of “Service Above Self”. The award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit’s purpose is to make a difference in the community by enhancing the lives of many in an environment that embraces and promotes integrity, fellowship, and trust. The RCDBR is one of 34,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries connecting 1.2 million Rotarians around the globe.

While the Mayors Ball funds the RCDBR’s grant program, the Club also hosts the annual Honor Your Doctor Luncheon founded by Helen M. Babione. Approaching its 25th year this event has recognized physician leadership and excellence while raising scholarship monies for students at Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine at Florida Atlantic University, students at the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing at Florida Atlantic University, healthcare students at Lynn University and Palm Beach State College.

For sponsorship and underwriting opportunities as well as ticket reservations, visit www.rotarydowntownbocaraton.org or contact Jon Kaye at 561-392-5166 email [email protected] #bocaratonmayorsball

From left: – Event Producer – Jon Kaye, Honorary Chairs – Nicole & Jonathan Whitney, Co – Chairs Rosie Inguanzo Martin and David Eltringham

From Left: Honorary Chairs Gloria & Shaheer Hosh

Photo: Gina Fontana