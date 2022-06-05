Rainy Day Fun for Kids and Families

(StatePoint) Rainy days don’t have to be dreary.

Here are five great ways to keep little ones active and entertained when the weather isn’t cooperating:

Cozy up with books: A day spent indoors at home is the perfect time to cozy up with a good book. These days, some of the best book options that help expand vocabulary are interactive. For example, the Learning Friends 100 Words Book from LeapFrog features touch-sensitive pages that teach words in both English and Spanish. Covering learning categories like animals, colors and nature, it keeps kids entertained with sound effects, learning songs and fun facts. Make artwork: Lay down some newspaper or banqueting paper and break out the smocks – it’s time to get messy and creative. Finger painting and sponge painting are both super fun and give kids an opportunity to express themselves, even before they’ve mastered the skill of holding a brush. When their creations are finished drying, be sure to display them somewhere everyone can see. Use fun tech: Give toddlers their own age-appropriate tech toys packed with learning fun and perfect for downtime. Featuring exciting games and activities that teach letters, numbers, music and more, the award-winning 2-in-1 LeapTop Touch changes from a laptop with a full letter keyboard to a touch screen tablet, making it a great way to introduce computer literacy skills to kids. Play pretend: The park may not be the best option on a rainy day, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go on a pretend picnic. The Shapes & Sharing Picnic Basket makes it easy to head to the living room, play room or bedroom for a tasty adventure. Pack a snack for two in a cute talking basket that teaches polite phrases and then pretend to nibble on yummy treats while exploring food, shapes and colors. Have a movie marathon: Pop the popcorn and get some cozy pillows! Whether you stick with a particular franchise or just pick a set of favorite flicks, a movie marathon is a great way to relax and unwind as a family.

Say goodbye to cabin fever. Fun toys, tech and the scope of your imagination can make rainy days memorable and fun.