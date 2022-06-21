Purdue All-American Caleb Swanigan Has Died

Caleb Swanigan, the former Homestead and Purdue standout who rose from homeless to play in the NBA, has died. He was 25.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office confirmed to WANE 15 that Swanigan died of natural causes.

Swanigan was drafted in the first round by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017 but had not played in the NBA since late in the 2019-2020 season. He won Indiana’s coveted Mr. Basketball honor after leading Homestead to its first and only state title in 2015. He then played at Purdue University before declaring for the NBA draft.

Swanigan, who experienced homelessness as a child before being adopted, eventually got a diploma in Educational History from Purdue. He also helped organize a fundraiser for homelessness and released music in 2019.