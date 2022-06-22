Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts Brings Hilarious New Comedy to Stage

SOUL SEARCHING

The afterlife as you never imagined it to be

North Palm Beach, FL – The Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts (PBIEA) will premiere a new comedy – SOUL SEARCHING – in August. Production dates are Friday & Saturday – August 5 & 6 @ 7:00 pm and Friday & Saturday – August 12 & 13 @ at 7:00 pm. There will be two matinee performances – Sunday, August 7 at 2:00 pm and Sunday, August 14 at 2:00 pm.

Produced, written and directed by Managing Director Donna Carbone, who recently premiered her tribute to Rosa Parks titled INTERSECTION OF LINCOLN AND PARKS at the Kravis Center’s Rinker Playhouse, is a prolific writer. She has published seven books, mostly crime novels set in Palm Beach County. SOUL SEARCHING is her first comedy and the first play at PBIEA with music and dancing.

In a recent interview, Carbone said, “There have been too many reasons to frown over the past few years. It’s time to laugh… to laugh out loud and to feel good again. Soul Searching presents a version of the afterlife unlike anything you have imagined. The story is based on the gospel according to Howie… the fifth evangelist… the one you never hear about. In Howie’s version, God and Satan are business partners – frenemies – much as were Bill Gates and Steve Jobs. Their business is the collection of souls.”

Carbone went on to say that the show contains numerous pop culture references and the cast includes some interesting depictions of popular figures. “Of course, there is God and Satan. There is also St. Peter and the recently deceased Bitsie Bishop, a Palm Beach socialite who believes her last name should afford her special privileges. The audience will meet Mother Nature and her daughter, Gale, as well as a few other pivotal characters.”

According to Carbone, the cast is “having a blast” preparing for the show. Broadway star Avery Sommers will serve the narrator/church woman who reads Howie’s gospel to the congregation (the audience) at the opening of the show.

Donna Carbone serves as managing director at PBIEA. Under her leadership, productions have grown in size and number. The Institute now has its own repertory company from which production casts are chosen.

PBIEA is located at: 115 U.S. Highway One – North Palm Beach in the Village Shoppes of North Palm Beach mall. More information and tickets, which cost $35.00, are available by calling Donna Carbone at 561 743-9955. Please note: due to the intricacies of the set and staging, all ticket holders must be in their seats 15 minutes before show time. Once the lights go out, no one will be admitted.

PBIEA is a community-minded non-profit. It is both a school and a theater. The Institute’s focus is education through entertainment.

Palm Beach Institute is more than a school and a theater. We are a haven in the storm of life for many struggling individuals. Some of our students live with the negative effects of a dysfunctional childhood, domestic abuse, rape, depression, divorce, life threatening medical issues, ADD, Asperger’s syndrome, mental health issues and memory loss. We are giving a spotlight to people overcoming addictions and those who are neuro-diverse and divergent thinkers. We have welcomed Holocaust and civil war (Middle East/Europe) survivors, burn victims, unwed mothers, and a former priest who successfully dealt with the transition from religious life to domestic life. We are many things to many people… and we are proud of the role we play in bringing confidence and continuity to the lives of those in need.