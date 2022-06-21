MOVING BUSINESS FORWARD – Message from the CEO

Good Morning Valued Chamber Member,

The Palm Beach County Commission will vote today to place a $200 million Housing Bond Referendum on the November ballot. The referendum is intended to address the County’s needs for more affordable workforce housing. The bond would provide a dedicated source of funding for developers to be used as “gap” financing, which will provide low-interest loans to help pay for a portion of the construction costs of apartments and condominiums. Builders would be required to set aside some residences at below-market rates. Additionally, if structured as low-interest loans, the interest, and principal repayments could be recycled into the program, creating additional financing for more units. This program would be administered by the county, with loans underwritten by third-party credit underwriters (the Florida Housing model) and subject to approval by the Board of Palm Beach County Commissioners.



The School District of Palm Beach County has announced they will again seek a continuation of the 1 Mill Referendum on the November ballot. This Ad Valorem Tax, previously approved in 2018, is scheduled to sunset in 2023. Under the current structure, the School District is permitted to use the funds to support student mental health, enhance student safety, improve teacher pay, and keep arts and music education. To see Superintendent Burke’s presentation to the Board of County Commissioners, click here.



The City of Boca Raton has announced the closure of the 2nd Street NE rail crossing, which is expected to continue through June 30th. The closure is in preparation for the new Brightline train station located at Northwest 1st Avenue. For more information on this project, as well as other road closure projects in the city, click here.



Florida Atlantic University’s John Kelly has announced he will step down as President at the end of the year, and will remain with the university in a different capacity. His new role as University President Emeritus will keep him working on certain projects that are personally important to him, as well as the Board of Trustees. An interim president will be appointed to guide FAU after he steps down while a national search is conducted to find his replacement.



Dr. Kelly has led FAU to its greatest heights of success in a short period of time. He has positioned himself and the university as a leader in higher education and a leading driver of economic prosperity in our community, region, and state. His leadership on the Boca Chamber Board of Directors has proved invaluable in moving the organization forward. Although in a different capacity in the future with the university, we look forward to his continuing leadership, passion, and influence. Well done John – congrats on all your amazing success!



