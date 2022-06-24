Madison Novo Crowned Miss Hooters International 2022

Madison Novo – Miss Hooters International 2022

Miami Hooters Girl wins exclusive title and $30,000 cash prize at 25th Annual Miss Hooters International Pageant in Lake Tahoe

Boca Raton, FL — Miami Hooters Girl Madison Novo claimed her crown as Miss Hooters International 2022 at the 25th Annual Hooters International Pageant held at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe.

A Hooters Girl for two years, Novo has been featured twice in the Hooters Calendar. She has a special place in her heart for the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and leads her local Hooters team in volunteering every month. The Miss Hooters International title includes a $30,000 cash prize.

“For a quarter century, this pageant has showcased women who embody beauty both inside and out, and on behalf of more than 400,000 women who have worn the orange shorts, I am thrilled to accept this honor,” said Novo. “When I was 12 years old in the hospital with a rare kidney failure, I was visited by Hooters Girls who lifted my spirits. In my upcoming role, I’m determined to help children around the world feel they aren’t alone during their battles.”

Novo’s charm and confidence impressed co-hosts Tyler Suess, influencer and Hooters Girl alumnae, and Caleb Pressley, Barstool Sports personality, and a panel of judges including NBC’s Chicago P.D. actor LaRoyce Hawkins, UFC fighter Kelvin Gastelum, Barstool Sports podcaster Briana Chickenfry, Original Hooters Girl Lynne Austin, Hooters Girl alumnae Marissa Raisor and YouTuber and comedian Danny Duncan.

During her year-long reign, Novo will have the opportunity to contribute to marketing initiatives and special events, including domestic and international openings and leading the crew in cheering on Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Hooters Chevy.

After being evaluated based on responses to interview questions, personality and overall contribution to the iconic Hooters brand, as well as uniform and swimsuit rounds, other pageant finalists include Averey Tressler (first runner-up) (Hooters of Mesa, Ariz.), Scarlett Knight (second runner-up) (Hooters of Pearland, Texas), Allie Roberts (third runner-up) (Hooters of Lone Tree, Colo.) and Cheila Almeida (fourth runner-up) (Hooters of Nottingham, U.K.).

Rounding out the top 10 in the contest were Emily Johnson (Hooters of Orange Park, Fla.), Jennifer Koenig (Hooters of Tucson, Ariz.), Paloma Henderson (Hooters of Atlanta), Breyale Jenkins (Hooters of Orlando) and Eden Davis (Hooters of Abilene, Texas).

Two of the top 10 contestants won additional awards: Scarlett Knight as Miss Congeniality and Eden Davis as Miss Photogenic. Lindsay Lynch (Hooters of Merrillville, Ind.) won Miss Fan Favorite.

Leading up to the pageant, 50 Hooters Girls from around the world participated in a week filled with events ranging from female empowerment seminars to community outreach. The contestants spent a morning with Sugar Pine Foundation watering 500 tree saplings in an area decimated by wildfires. Hooters also donated funds to adopt 200 native trees to reforest this Tahoe land.

