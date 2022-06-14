Lynn University Recognized For Global Citizenship In 2022 Times Higher Education International Impact Rankings

Boca Raton, FL — Lynn University was recently recognized by Times Higher Education (THE) for its long-standing commitment to the U nited Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). THE’s 2022 International Impact Rankings assessed more than 1 ,400 higher education institutions in 106 countries, measuring four key indicators: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching. This is the first year that Lynn placed on the list.

The annual rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against 17 SDGs and provide a comprehensive and balanced comparison. To be included in the fourth edition of the rankings, universities had to submit data completed during the 2019–20 academic year.

Lynn submitted its successes in four categories: good health and wellbeing (SDG 3), providing quality education (SDG 4), reducing inequalities (SDG 10), and collaboration and partnership with other participating members in promoting best practices (SDG 17). In and out of the classroom, Lynn has tackled SDGs through innovation, creativity and resilience.

Lynn received a perfect score for its support of students with disabilities. The university was also recognized with high scores for its lifelong learning measures, earning a 79.8, and for the publication of SDG reports, receiving a 70.6 score.

“As a global university, we believe doing our part is vital to improving the world around us and setting an example for our diverse student body,” said Dr. Katrina Carter-Tellison, vice president for Academic Affairs. “We are honored to be recognized and included among such prestigious company . This recognition empowers us to reach even higher in the coming years .”

To view the full rankings methodology, visit THE’s 2022 International Impact Rankings: methodology.

About Lynn University