Impact of Dual-Band Routers On The Wireless Router Market

Wireless routers used to have a lot of issues, particularly connectivity issues due to which users were not able to enjoy the high-speed internet that they were paying for. The biggest issue was channel saturation and frequency interference due to which people living in crowded areas such as apartments used to experience frequent disconnections.

This was because the wireless routers and other wireless devices had the same wireless frequency, i.e 2.4 GHz. This trend has since been changed with different router manufacturers such as D-Link, TP-Link, etc introducing the 5 GHz frequency band along with the older 2.4 GHz band.

The current trend in the wireless router industry is that dual-band routers are manufactured only that have the capability of transmitting signals in two wireless frequencies, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. Dual-band wireless routers have become the industry standard and they have changed the industry for good.

A Solution To Signal Interference

The main reason why dual-band routers were manufactured was to provide a solution to the signal interference problem that the people were facing. One of the biggest advantages of having a dual-band router is that users no longer have to face signal interference and use slow internet. Dual-band routers are capable of switching between frequencies of 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz and transmitting both of these frequencies simultaneously, as well to avoid congestion in crowded areas.

Since 2.4 GHz is the standard wireless frequency for different household electrical appliances and wireless gadgets, and wireless routers also use the 2.4 GHz frequency band, interference was becoming a huge problem and it was time that the manufacturers like Tenda addressed this problem. Signal interference resulted in slow speed of the internet, reduced Wi-Fi range, and intermittent signals.

Due to all these reasons and especially the signal interference issues, router manufacturers had to come up with the idea of dual-band routers to address these issues.

Compatible With Old And New Devices

Most people who ought to switch to a modern-day, dual-band router are worried that if they purchase a new router then it might not work with their older or newer devices. This isn’t something to be worried about because dual-band wireless routers are built with all of these issues in mind and they function perfectly with old and new networking equipment.

Since a dual-band wireless router transmits wireless signals in both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies, older devices that aren’t compatible with the 5 GHz frequency and don’t have the configuration for the 5GHz frequency can still connect to the 2.4 GHz band.

Routers Are Now Expensive Than They Used To Be

Although the benefits of dual-band routers are widely apparent as people who used to face the problem of signal interference with their older routers had this issue fixed, we have to mention here how these routers have changed the wireless router industry. One of the major complaints that consumers have regarding dual-band routers is their price.

Compared to older and single-band wireless routers, dual-band routers are costly. This is because of the latest technology that is being used in them, causing them to be a bit more expensive than routers used to be. Although prices vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, these routers are still expensive compared to a router from a few years ago which didn’t house all these features.

Shorter Range Of The 5 GHz Frequency

We also couldn’t help but mention the shorter range of the 5 GHz frequency band that most people aren’t familiar with. The difference between the 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz frequency is that it is able to transmit data at faster speeds which means faster internet speeds and because most wireless gadgets and appliances don’t have the 5 GHz frequency, there is less interference but the main issue is with the range of the 5 GHz frequency.

The range of the 5 GHz frequency band is much shorter compared to the 2.4 GHz. The shorter range is because of high frequency which means that the actual range of the 5 GHz frequency is about half that of the 2.4 GHz. This shorter range means that the devices must be kept within the range of the router in order to fully enjoy the high-speed internet.

But then again, these routers are able to transmit wireless signals through both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequencies and the 2.4 GHz frequency band has a longer range which evens out this drawback of dual-band routers.