Five Easy Ways to Cool Down Your Energy Bill This Summer

Boca Raton, FL – Summer is around the corner, and as temperatures rise across Florida, air conditioning use increases as well, leading to the single largest cause of high energy bills for residents. But it’s not the only appliance keeping you from having a summer of savings. To keep your wallet from overheating this summer, here are five quick and easy steps you can take to lower your energy:

Set it and forget it. Higher temperatures often cause your air conditioner to work overtime as it tries to make up the difference between the outside temperature and your thermostat setting. As a result, each degree you raise the thermostat can help you save up to 3-5% on cooling costs.

The average, single-family, 1,500 square foot home can save up to $13.40 per month* by setting their A/C to 78° or higher in the summer with a fan set to auto.

Maintain airflow. To ensure that air is flowing effectively and efficiently throughout your home, clean or replace your air conditioner filter every month. Also, try to keep bedroom and other doors open, as closed doors can block the airflow.

Keep your cool. To keep the sun, and heat, out, close shades, blinds and drapes whenever possible. Remember that fans cool down people, not rooms. Ensure fans are turned off when you leave a room, and your energy bill will thank you.

Reduce your water temperature. Bring the temperature down on your water heater to see the savings add up. You can save up to $5.90 per month* by reducing the temperature on your water heater to 120 degrees.

Take advantage of the cold wash cycle. Based on estimates from the U.S. Department of Energy**, a household that washes four loads of laundry a week can save up to $8.30 per month by converting to a cold wash cycle. Additionally, clothes are less likely to shrink or fade when washed in cold water, and their colors are less likely to bleed.

These five tips can save the average family over $30 on their next monthly energy bill*. To learn how you can take control of your energy bill this summer, check out Florida Power and Light Company’s (FPL) Energy Manager, the all-in-one tool that helps you understand the what, where and why of your home’s energy use.

Log into your FPL account or visit FPL.com/TakeControl to check out these tools and jumpstart your summer savings today.

* Based on year-to-date 2022 forecasted weather data from the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Calculations are for a 1,500 square foot single family detached home.

** Based on expected annual usage by appliance from Energy.gov Energy Saver.

By FPL Energy Expert Brad Goar