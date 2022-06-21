Fire, Earth, Wind, Water Are Featured Themes In “Inspired Naturally,”

Alastair Willis

The Symphonia’s 2022-23 Concert Season

Boca Raton, FL – The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, has announced its 2022-2023 Concert Series performance schedule in what promises to be a riveting experience inspired by the earth’s natural elements of Fire, Earth, Wind, and Water.

‘Inspired Naturally,’ the theme of the upcoming season’s performance, is based on Terra Nostra, an award-winning multimedia symphony by Christophe Chagnard that combines mind-blowing visuals with the power of symphonic music and explores the impact and challenges of climate change. The December concert will feature the video as a backdrop to the live performance in a powerful, sensory experience. It will be the world premiere of Terra Nostra, redone for a chamber orchestra.

The live performances will feature Grammy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated artists, along with some of the world’s most alluring soloists and conductors.

Kicking off in November and running through April, the Series features four live performances taking place on Sunday afternoons at 3 p.m. at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton. Each performance includes an exclusive Pre-Concert Conversation with the Conductor.

2022-2023 ‘INSPIRED NATURALLY’ Concert Schedule:

November 13, 2022 – FIRE

Andrés Cardenes, Conductor and Violin Soloist

PECK Signs of Life II

HAYDN Symphony No.59 “Fire”

MOZART Violin Concerto No.5

The Symphonia will ignite its new season with fiery works led by Andrés Cardenes, Conductor and Violin Soloist. Signs of Life II by Russell Peck, rich with engaging rhythms and gorgeous melodic lines, will be followed by Haydn’s exhilarating and volatile Symphony No. 59, nicknamed Fire and the concert concludes with Mozart’s striking and exotic Violin Concerto No. 5.

December 4, 2022 – EARTH

Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor

Kinman Azmeh, Clarinet Soloist

MENDELSSOHN Hebrides Overture

AZMEH Suite for Improvisor and Orchestra

CHAGNARD Terra Nostra

This concert will take in all the wonders of the Earth. Beginning at Fingal’s Cave off the west coast of Scotland with Mendelssohn’s evocative Hebrides Overture, The Symphonia will begin with a mesmerizing visit to Syria with internationally renowned clarinetist and composer Kinan Azmeh, and conclude with ‘Terra Nostra,’ the award-winning multimedia symphony by Christophe Chagnard that combines stunning visuals with the power of symphonic music and explores the impact and challenges of climate change.

March 26, 2023 – WIND

David Kim, Conductor and Violin Soloist

MONTGOMERY Voodoo Dolls

MOZART Rondo in G major “Haffner”

MOZART Serenade No. 6, Serenata Notturna, K.239

PIAZZOLLA Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

The Symphonia’s longtime friend and concertmaster of the Philadelphia Orchestra David Kim will lead The Symphonia performing Jessie Montgomery’s lively Voodoo Dolls, two melodious works by Mozart, and the virtuosic Four Seasons of Buenos Aires by Astor Piazzolla.

April 30, 2023 – WATER

Alastair Willis, Principal Conductor

ETHEL SMYTH Overture to “The Wreckers” (arr. Mark Bueller)

DilORENZO Jabberwocky

BEETHOVEN Pastoral Symphony

Principal Conductor Alastair Willis closes the season with Ethel Smyth’s overture to The Wreckers – a wildly romantic, stirring image of the sea and pirates. The Symphonia will perform DiLorenzo’s Jabberwocky, which is based on the nonsensical poem by Lewis Carroll. The afternoon will conclude with Beethoven’s glorious Pastoral Symphony.

Season subscriptions start at $175 per person. Information on subscriptions, single concert tickets and programs is available at thesymphonia.org, by calling 561-376-3848, or by emailing [email protected].

Pre-Concert Conversations:

A Pre-Concert Conversation hosted by the guest conductor and/or soloist takes place from 2-2:30 p.m., prior to each concert, giving ticket holders an opportunity to learn more about the pieces to be performed that afternoon. Free for concert ticket holders.

About The SYMPHONIA

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. The SYMPHONIA’S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens. Follow on Instagram @TheSymphonia and on Facebook @SymphoniaBoca. More at thesymphonia.org.