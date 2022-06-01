FAU Student Named Udall Scholar

Bernard Harrigan

Boca Raton, FL – Florida Atlantic University student Bernard Harrigan has been named a 2022 Udall Scholar, marking the first time in the University’s history that one of its students was presented with this scholarship.

Harrigan, 46, is a junior pursuing a bachelor’s degree in environmental justice and social change from the Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College at FAU’s John D. MacArthur Campus in Jupiter.

The Udall Foundation awards scholarships to college sophomores and juniors for leadership, public service and commitment to issues related to Native American nations or to the environment.

“Seeing the devastation of Florida’s barrier reef systems, climate and resources, one can come to a conclusion that we are on a path less desired,” said Harrigan. “I am trying to make sure that the future will have beauty and reasons to continue to push forward like we always have. I know that to achieve this, the solutions need to be equitable to allow all to help make positive strides toward a better tomorrow.”

Harrigan conducted research on international law as a Morton Research Fellow and also was named an outstanding delegate at the National Model United Nations Conference with the Leon Charney Diplomacy Program.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that Bernard received this prestigious award,” said William E. O’Brian, Ph.D., chair and professor of environmental studies at the Wilkes Honors College. “The Udall Scholarship seeks students with a strong and clear plan to contribute to a positive environmental future while emphasizing civic engagement and commitment to bettering society. Bernard is a perfect fit on both counts, with a desire to chart a resilient climate future where no community bears a disproportionate burden in facing the environmental changes to come.”

The Udall Scholarship honors the legacies of brothers Morris and Stewart Udall, Arizona lawmakers whose careers had a significant impact on Native American self-governance, health care, and the stewardship of public lands and natural resources.

Harrigan applied for the Udall Scholarship with assistance from FAU’s Office of Undergraduate Research and Inquiry and Prestigious Fellowships. For more information on Prestigious Fellowships, visit fau.edu/fellowships.

