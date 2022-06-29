FAU Recognized as Military Spouse Friendly School

Florida Atlantic University has earned the 2022-2023 Military Spouse Friendly® Schools designation status award for the efforts by FAU’s Military and Veterans Student Success Center in creating sustainable and meaningful education paths for military spouses and the service member community.

This is the first time FAU has appeared on the Military Spouse Friendly School® list. The Military Spouse Friendly School® designation status recognizes institutions that have instituted policies to address the concerns and needs of military spouses and their families.

FAU’s Office of Military and Veterans Student Success Center serves as an advocate for military and veteran students and their eligible dependents. The center also helps streamline processes to ease students’ transition from military to campus life.

“FAU has constructed our admissions, retention, career counseling, and mentoring programs to help alleviate the difficulties faced by military spouses. There are flexible learning options and degree continuation programs that are designed to accommodate deployments and relocation,” said Donald Gabriel, director of FAU’s Military and Veterans Affairs.

The center also serves as a hub for military spouses, dependent and veteran student engagement by offering resources such as peer mentoring, a career readiness program, student club organization, internship and employment opportunities, networking events, an entrepreneurship program and outdoor expeditions and social gatherings.

For more information about FAU’s Military and Veterans Student Success Center, visit fau.edu/vets.