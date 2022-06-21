FAU President to Step Down at End of Year

FAU President John Kelly will be stepping down at the end of the year.

Kelly, who came to FAU in 2014 from Clemson University, will step down at the end of the year but will remain with the university in a different capacity.

According to Brad Levine, chair of the FAU Board of Trustees, Kelly will “take an important new role within the university,” but did not elaborate.

An interim president will be appointed to guide FAU after Kelly steps down while a national search is conducted to find his replacement, Levine added.

“My decision to step aside as Florida Atlantic University president comes at a time that I believe is not only right for me personally, but also right for the university,” Kelly said in a statement released by FAU. “My new role as university president emeritus will afford me the time and flexibility to complete certain projects that are important to me personally and are important to the Board of Trustees. I firmly believe this will be of great benefit to the university as we drive FAU forward. My time as president has been wonderful, and I am looking forward to this exciting new chapter.”