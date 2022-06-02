Father’s Day at Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens 

Chichi No Hi (“Father’s Day” in Japanese)

Boca Raton, FL – Encapsulating love and a lifetime of affection for your #1 dad can be a daunting task. Thankfully, on June 19, the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is brimming with Father’s Day programming and one-of-a-kind delights that your pop is sure to prize even if he’s already received the best gift ever — you.

Take your chichi‘s (“father” in Japanese) green thumb to the Land of the Rising Sun by way of Morikami’s Museum Store. Bonsai Seed Kits ($12) are perfect for amateurs and experts, and come stocked with seedlings, potting mix, and gardening instructions. Choose from Black Pine, Japanese Maple, Rocky Mountain Juniper, or Japanese Cherry Blossom seeds.

Bump up pater’s sumi-e art game with a Buddha Board ($45). Simply dip the included brush into the tray of water and paint the world around you, then watch your mini masterpiece disappear as the board dries. Each kit includes a board, easel, water tray, and brush.

Raking was a common practice Buddhist monks used to achieve mindfulness and serenity. With a Tabletop Zen Garden ($36), dad, too, can enjoy the calming effects of raking and create delicate patterns using sand and rocks. Additional features include a wooden tray, mini garden rake, and meditation book.

Throughout Father’s Day weekend, June 18-19, receive a free tea mug when you spend $50 or more at the Museum Store. One per customer, while supplies last.

For the GQ guy, head over to the Kamiya Room, where, from 12-3 p.m., kids of all ages can design a colorful origami paper tie to showcase their dad’s fashionable side.

Feeling noshy? Treat your gastronomic guy to $1 Sapporo beers (normally $5) and a Pan-Asian feast at the Cornell Café. Kanpai!

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is located at 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. For more information, call (561) 495-0233 or visit morikami.org.