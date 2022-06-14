Boca Raton Public Library Presents The Photography Exhibit

June 8–July 31, 2022, Downtown Library

Boca Raton, FL – The Boca Raton Public Library presents a new photography exhibit, “Emerging from Darkness: Boca Raton Community High School Student Photography.” Visitors to the Art in Public Places area of the Downtown Library will be able to view a variety of photographs taken by the students in Boca High’s esteemed photography program.

Boca Raton Community High School has more than 500 students taking photography for college credit through the College Board in the United States and Cambridge University in England. In this 3-year course, students learn the elements and principles of art; how to properly use cameras and photographic techniques; and how to process their images using Photoshop to earn industry certification. The students compete in—and frequently win—numerous photo contests. They also serve the school’s yearbook, newspaper and athletic programs.

“Library visitors are going to be so impressed with the creative, innovative and thoughtful photography by the Boca High students,” notes Amanda Liebl, Events & Community Engagement Coordinator. “A big thank-you goes to Mr. Rob Sweeten, Boca High’s photography teacher, for bringing these exceptional pictures to our community.”

This is the seventh year the Library has showcased the work of our local photography students. “Emerging from Darkness: Boca Raton Community High School Student Photography” will run from June 8–July 31 at the Downtown Library, 400 NW 2nd Avenue, during regular library hours.