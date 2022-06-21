Dyer Difference Award Helps Build Community￼

Indian River County Photos Courtesy of Ilena Luts: Brandon Taylor of Treasure Coast Board Riders and his eight year-old daughter Colbie Taylor, Jonathan Hardie, General Manager



Indian River County, FL – Mirtza, a local mother of two daughters, contacted The Inner Truth Project after learning that both of her daughters had been sexually assaulted. Not knowing what to do or how to help her children and the rest of her family, she had a hundred questions and a million emotions she was feeling. Having someone to speak with helped the family deal with a terrible situation that is far more common than most of us realize.

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 81 percent of all women and 43 percent of men report experiencing some kind of sexual trauma in their lifetimes. Sadly, most of those incidents of trauma remain unreported and often cause years of pain and suffering for the victims, whether it is mental or physical pain. By incorporating various therapeutic approaches, The Inner Truth Project, a nonprofit organization which serves St. Lucie, Indian River, and Martin Counties, has been able to help around 5,000 Treasure Coast residents each year. The June Dyer Difference will help support The Inner Truth Project’s WILD Outdoors Women – a special program of learning and discovering held in the great outdoors that will help to fund expanded youth therapy programs at The Inner Truth Project.

The Treasure Coast Board Riders Club out of Indian River County is part of the Florida Board Riders Association whose mission is to share the joy of surfing with local communities through lessons, caring for the ocean through beach cleanups, opportunities to share ocean safety education, and host and participate in statewide competitions, gatherings, and video nights. Nearly 1,000 individuals are served each year through the organization, and the June Dyer Difference Award will help the Treasure Coast Board Riders Club purchase a new Live Judging Platform and Electronic Judging devices to help improve the quality of the organization’s events and increase the benefits they bring to the community.

The Dyer Difference Award is all about celebrating the beauty and kindness in our midst. For the Dyer family and the members of the Dyer staff, the award and the $6,000 in donations made monthly between the St. Lucie and Indian River Counties are all about helping to make a positive difference in the community. For the recipients, it’s an acknowledgement of their tireless efforts to do the same and a much-needed financial boost to help further their missions. If you’d like to nominate a non-profit organization for the Dyer Difference Award, please visit www.dyerdifference.org or find Dyer Difference on Facebook.