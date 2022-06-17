Don’t Make These Entrepreneurial Mistakes

Are you ready to launch your new business but want to do everything possible to avoid costly mistakes? You’re not alone. Every entrepreneur wants to start off on the right foot, and most are willing to go to great lengths to assure a smooth beginning. Fortunately, there are several common errors that are easy to avoid if you know what they are. For instance, far too many first-time owners wait too long to get the ball rolling. They wait for the ideal moment and it never comes so they end up doing nothing. Other would-be founders have a reluctance to borrow, which means they minimize their chances of ever having the necessary funds to open their doors.

Another common mistake is the urge to do everything yourself without even considering the possibility of outsourcing a few core tasks. Equally detrimental moves include not spending enough on promotion, being impatient for success, and not having a Plan B. Here are some of the pitfalls to avoid if you want to create a business that lasts for years and brings in steady income.

Being Phobic About Borrowing Money

Many potential business owners have a deep reluctance to borrow money. Often, these kinds of people wait until they save what they think is the right amount of capital to launch a company of their own. All too often, they either get started too late or never get around to doing anything in the way of entrepreneurship. If you’re serious about being an owner, it’s important to borrow the funds you need.

That’s why millions of savvy founders apply for small business loans every year to get their doors opened. It’s important to choose a loan that works for your particular line of work and that comes in a variety of sizes based on the applicant’s needs. The best lenders offer their borrowers business coaching, a multitude of educational resources, relevant support networks, and other services that add value to the loan package. An Accion small business loan comes with all those features and more.

Assuming You Can Do It All

One of the greatest fallacies new owners have is that they can do it all. There’s nothing inherently wrong with wanting to work hard and tackle a major life challenge. Human nature is what it is, and remains unchangeable. However, the realistic view is that even solo practitioners of tiny tax prep services need to outsource some of their tasks. Be aware that the vast majority of startups hire others to do things like payroll, tax filings, accounting, website design, advertising, and legal services.

Going Cheap on Marketing and Promotion

If there’s one pitfall that a majority of new entrepreneurs fall victim to, it is related to going cheap on advertising expenditures. Particularly for new entities, advertising, marketing, and promotion are essential investments. Getting your name and brand into the public’s consciousness is a crucial first step. The main ingredients of your website should be mirrored across all your other marketing and promotional campaigns. However, be careful to track your ad spending carefully. Only then will you be able to see which efforts and campaigns are generating sales and which ones aren’t.