Disc Golf for Adults With Developmental Disabilities

Plantation Heritage Park

Broward County, FL – The Special Populations Section of Broward County Parks will continue its Inclusive Disc Golf Program, for adults with developmental disabilities. The free instructional program will be offered from 9:30 to 11:30AM on Tuesdays, starting on July 12th and running through August 30th, at Shelter #6 at Plantation Heritage Park (1100 S Fig Tree Lane, Plantation 33317; 954.357.5135).

Participants will learn fundamental skills, use of equipment, field of play, rules, and more. Players must have upper body strength on at least one side of their bodies. Since the program is inclusive, players may be joined by a parent or adult friend. Facial masking and social distancing are recommended.

Class size is limited and preregistration is required by calling Special Populations at 954.357.8160/8170 or emailing [email protected].

Adherence to CDC guidelines for facial masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizing is recommended.