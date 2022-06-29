Chris Pratt Denies Anti-LGBTQ Accusations: ‘I Never Went to Hillsong’

Chris Pratt has insisted he has never been to the Hillsong Church and revealed that he is not a religious person.

The Jurassic World actor opened up about accusations of being associated with the church, whose leading figures have espoused anti-LGBTQ+ views, in a new cover story for Men’s Health.

“I never went to Hillsong. I’ve never actually been to Hillsong. I don’t know anyone from that church,” Pratt, 43, told the magazine.

After an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2019 where he discussed religion, Pratt faced a backlash when he was called out by actor Elliot Page.

He issued a statement at the time, telling fans: “It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ.’ Nothing could be further from the truth. I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man.”

