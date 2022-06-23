Carey Family Foundation Hosts 5thAnnual Father and Daughter Dance

Carey Family

Sports Themed Dance Held During Father’s Day Weekend

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes Alum Vernon Carey and his wife LaTavia and daughters Taelynn and Dynver held a sport themed Father and Daughter Dance Presented by DeAngelo Contracting Services on June 18th. The fun filled Carey Family Foundation event took place at the Broward Center for Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

Eighty Fathers and Daughters attended this year’s event. They had the chance to play games to win prizes. The event also included dinner, dessert, valet parking, sports activities and dancing. Guests included former Miami Dolphins players Adewale Ogunleye and Travis Daniels and their daughters all dressed in sports themed attire.

“Thank you to all of the fathers and daughters who came to the event. It is important that we are all involved in our children’s lives, especially our daughters. We set the standards high for them for their future,” said Carey Family Foundation Founders Vernon and LaTavia Carey.

The Carey Family Foundation creates programs and provides support to encourage the improvement of our youth. These programs are designed to enhance educational and recreational development and economic opportunities within the community.

For more information on the Carey Family Foundation please visit CareyFamilyFoundation.org or Instagram @CareyFamilyFoundation or call (954) 298-8784.