Cadi Kiosk Is Coming To Florida 

Cadi Kiosk is an innovative golf equipment company specializing in the personal curation of golf clubs based on the golfer. This summer, they are launching in South Florida, providing golfers in our area with an innovative new marketplace to purchase the latest clubs.

South Florida golfers will be able to sign up for membership accounts and start trying out clubs on Cadi’s eCommerce platform this summer. In late 2022/early 2023, Cadi’s new kiosks will be present at golf courses, driving ranges, entertainment venues, and even retail locations. With numerous letters of intent signed for locations across Florida, Cadi is poised to help golfers and golf tourists to the Sunshine State find the best clubs for their golf game.

PGA Pro golfer Paul Casey has officially endorsed the brand, preferring to use a mix of club brands for the PGA tour. Why did Paul Casey support Cadi? Casey has chosen not to sign a golf equipment deal, preferring to use a variety of clubs that best suit his game. “Every golfer, even tour players, love to try the latest and greatest technology,” says Casey. “Cadi makes it so easy to find the perfect clubs to help golfers play their best.” Soon, golfers across South Florida will have the same opportunity to ‘try before you buy’ through Cadi’s marketplace!

How to Use Cadi in South Florida

Imagine you want to try out the newest Callaway or Titleist driver on one of South Florida’s golf courses. Walk up to one of Cadi’s kiosks, select that driver, play the course, and determine if that driver is the best option for your game. Inside that driver or any of the other clubs is a sensor that tracks the club, reports on your swing, gives you feedback and even offers suggestions for another driver if not a great match.

Cadi works with the latest and greatest clubs from the top brands such as TaylorMade, Titleist, Ping, Cobra, Callaway, Scotty Cameron, Odyssey, and more. Golfers across South Florida will be able to demo and purchase clubs from all of these brands. Additionally, the platform allows golfers to purchase both new and demoed clubs from Cadi.

Cadi also offers this demo experience through the eCommerce platform. Golfers can sign up for membership accounts on that platform, enter information about their skill set and preferences, and build on that data with demoed clubs. Using data from the demo, Cadi can assess a player’s skills and provide real-time recommendations for the golfer based on their game. Additionally, golfers that sign up for a membership on Cadi’s eCommerce platform are eligible for cashback after purchases and member rewards.

There are several patients around Cadi’s technology, from how clubs are tracked and how a golfer hits each club through sensors in each club. If a club does not work for a player’s game, it can be returned to the kiosk or shipped directly to Cadi. Additionally, golfers can demo more than one club at a time, so not only a driver but also irons and putters.

Image Credit: Cadi

Cadi eCommerce Platform Launch

Cadi officially launches in the summer of 2022, offering golfers an autonomous, omnichannel platform in which they shop for new clubs. With the eCommerce launch, golfers across South Florida and the country will have access to the platform and will be able to sign up for membership accounts. Golfers in South Florida are not limited to just Florida- with a Cadi membership; golfers can use Cadi anywhere. Looking to take that golf vacation to Hilton Head or California? Cadi’s platform will be available nationwide 24/7.

When Are Kiosks Arriving in South Florida?

Cadi will begin placing the innovative kiosk in golf courses, driving ranges, entertainment venues, and retail locations across the United States by late 2022/early 2023.

According to founder and CEO Tyler Gottstein, “we are excited to provide golfers in Florida and across the country the opportunity to ‘try-before-you-buy’ on all of the major golf brands.” “We look forward to officially launching, and we are thankful to all of our advisors, partners, investors, golf venues, and countless others who have helped us get Cadi launched.”

Final Thoughts

Thanks to Cadi Kiosk, South Florida is welcoming a whole new world of innovative development and trends in golf. As this new marketplace opens for golfers this summer, South Florida’s golf venues should benefit with both current players wanting to play more often and new players using clubs for the first time. Even just the eCommerce launch alone will boost an already vibrant golf industry in Florida. Thanks to Cadi Kiosk, a whole range of new benefits and advantages are being introduced, and golfers have everything to look forward to once the launch arrives.