Boynton Beach Hosting Free First Friday @ 5 Concert

On July 1 at Downtown Amphitheater

Boynton Beach, FL – On Friday, July 1, the City of Boynton Beach will feature ALIVE BEAT at its First Friday @ 5 Concert. With over 20+ years of playing experience, this three-piece band will energize the crowd with Classic and Modern Rock, Blues, Reggae, Pop, and Latin music. Playing across Palm Beach County in locations such as Two Georges, Deck 84 and Cooper Blues, ALIVE BEAT is well known for energizing crowds.

This free, family-friendly event takes place at Centennial Park and Amphitheater in Downtown Boynton (120 E. Ocean Ave.) and begins at 5 pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

COME HUNGRY!

The following food trucks will be on-site:

•Chick’nCone: Chicken & Waffles, Chicken Sandwiches, Chicken Tenders, Cajun Fries, Soda & Water

•G’s Hibachi: Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura, Chicken & Pork Dumplings, Vegetable Spring Rolls, Edamame, Hibachi & Fried Rice

•J and J Soul: Chicken Wings, BBQ Ribs & Chicken, Pork Chops, Fried Snapper & Shrimp, Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Sausage Sandwich, Conch Fritters, Mac & Cheese, Fries, Collard Greens & Corn

•Papa Trattoria: Pizza, Fried Raviolis, Risotto Balls, Cheesesteaks, Empanadas

•Kobschies Ice Rolls: Rolled Ice Cream, Fresh Lemonade, Milkshakes, Brownie Sundae, Banana Split, Cappuccino, Americano, Espresso & Hot Chocolate

•Potions in Motion: Bar Service

CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES

•Create your own Patriotic Star T-Shirts

•Fun Marble Painting with ArtSeaLiving

•Paint a Fireworks Picture with Sun and Salty Air Photography

•Make a Patriotic Windsock with the Schoolhouse Children’s Museum

•Enjoy Hop Scotch

•Participate in Parachute Games

•Chalk the Wall

ROAD CLOSURES

E. Ocean Ave. from Seacrest Blvd. to SE 1st St. (12:00 pm – 9:00 pm)

SE 1st Ave. from Seacrest Blvd. to SE 1st St. (3:00 pm – 9:00 pm)

PARKING

Free parking is available on the corner of Boynton Beach Blvd. and Seacrest Blvd. (entrance is located off Boynton Beach Blvd.).

Ride Share is encouraged.

ADA ACCOMMODATIONS

An ASL Interpreter will be on-site.

For additional accommodations under the ADA, please call 561-742-6241 or email [email protected].

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.boynton-beach.org/concerts