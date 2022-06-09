Boca West Country Club’s Director of Tennis Receives USPTA Florida Lifetime Achievement Award

The United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) designated John Joyce, the long-time Director of Tennis for Boca West Country Club, with the USPTA George Basco Lifetime Achievement Award 2022. He was awarded with this honor on June 4 during the USPTA Florida Convention at the Hyatt Coconut Point Estero.

John has served as the Director of Tennis for Boca West Country Club since 1994. He is active in the United States Professional Tennis Association and has been on its board since 2000. He was Florida’s division President for 2006-2007 and was a member of the USPTA’s national executive committee from 2006-2009.

“I’m truly humbled by this announcement and would like to thank USPTA’s Florida Division and the organization’s leadership for this great honor,” said Mr. Joyce. “I’d also like to thank the great members and leadership at Boca West Country Club where I’ve been so honored to serve for nearly 30 years.”

Mr. Joyce has an impressive playing history with multiple tennis rankings including several national rankings in the USTA Men’s 35’s Singles; #20 ranking nationally in the USPTA Men’s 35 Singles; and. He also has been ranked USPTA Florida section #5 25’s doubles; USPTA Florida section #12 35’s doubles; and USPTA Florida section #4 45’s doubles. He’s been ranked #1 four times in the USTA/ Florida section in 25’s doubles; ranked #1 in USTA /Florida section 30’s doubles; ranked #11 in men’s 35 singles in the USTA/ Florida section and ranked #6 in the men’s 30’s singles in the USTA/Florida section.

Mr. Joyce was inducted into the USPTA Florida Division Hall of Fame in 2018. Other achievements and awards bestowed to Mr. Joyce include USPTA FL Division Professional of the Year in 2001-2003, 2005, 2007 and 2009; the USPTA Alex Gordon Professional of the Year (2007); the USPTA Florida Division Facility Manager of the Year (2000); and he was inducted into the Admiral Farragut Academy Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010. He is also a Master in Tae Kwon Do achieving a 6th degree black belt in 2019.

“We are so proud of John and the tennis program that he has built at Boca West. He’s a legend in the tennis world and he brings his passion for the sport to our members,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President and CEO of Boca West Country Club.

Boca West Country Club has a top-tier tennis facility, with a stadium court with seating for 325, plus tennis clinics, private lessons and access for members to USPTA staff. Designed to improve endurance and to provide members with the opportunity to develop an all-court game, the tennis center features 29 Hydro Courts and eight pickleball courts.