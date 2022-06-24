Boca West Country Club Selects Fry/Straka Global Course Design

Boca Raton, FL – Boca West Country Club has commissioned the award-winning team of Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design to assist with a new master plan for course improvements.

Boca West is continuously ranked as one of the top residential golf clubs in the world, and architects Pete Dye, Arnold Palmer and Jim Fazio used their legendary talents to create four distinct 18-hole golf courses. The courses feature strategically placed bunkers and rolling fairways that provide golfers of all levels with challenges. In order to keep up with the evolving game of golf and to meet the demands of its members, the club recently began the process of seeking a golf course architecture firm to assist with a new master plan for course improvements. After interviewing several talented individuals and firms, the club chose Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design to lead its club through the renovation process to fully redevelop all four courses over the next six years. Some of their award winning and highly rated course designs include: Erin Hills, Wisconsin: Site of 2017 US Open and 2025 US Women’s Open; Calusa Pines, Florida; Shelter Harbor Golf Club, Rhode Island; Devils Pulpit and Paintbrush, Ontario; Hamilton Farm Golf Club, New Jersey and are also currently engaged with Union League National Golf Club, New Jersey, which has garnered worldwide notoriety.

“Dana and I are honored to be selected by Boca West to lead the club through the upcoming golf course renovation process. Boca West is highly regarded and known as one of the top Residential Country Clubs in all of America and we look forward to renovating and updating the golf courses to compliment the Club’s world-class facilities,” said Jason Straka, partner of Fry/Straka and current President of the American Society of Golf Course Architects.

Boca West is also the first country club in the nation to upgrade its driving range with Inrange®, a precision radar ball tracking and range gamification system.

“We are thrilled to work with Fry/Straka Golf Course Design in order to keep up with the evolving game of golf and to meet the demands of our members, today and long into the future. Boca West continues to lead the way offering the most advanced amenities,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager of Boca West Country Club. “Our work with Fry/Straka follows the recent opening of a $50 million Golf & Activities Center and our under construction $45 million new Aquatics & Fitness Center. We are extremely excited about our new partnership with Dana and Jason which will aid us in elevating our already highly recognized golf facilities as a premier golfer’s paradise.”

About Boca West Country Club

Located in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida, in Palm Beach County, Boca West Country Club is a private, resident-only, luxury country club community. With four championship golf courses, an award-winning USTA tennis facility, a luxurious spa, seven renowned restaurants, and an active social community – all surrounded by 1,400 acres of lush, tropical landscaping – Boca West offers an incomparable lifestyle and impeccable service. Coming soon is the completion of a $45 million Club Expansion Program that includes a seismic 96,000 square foot Aquatics Center with five pools and a new restaurant bar, as well as a full-scale renovation of the two-story Sports Center Complex that will include a Core Training studio, Spinning studio and Aerobics studio. A serene spa relaxation courtyard will be added with an outdoor wet area as well as an outdoor rooftop bar and terrace overlooking the magnificent Palmer I Golf Course.

Boca West is honored to be a Platinum ClubsÒ of the World since 2017 currently ranked 4th out of 100 by Club Leaders Forum, has received a 5-Star Private Club ranking by Platinum Clubs of America since 1997; has been recognized since 2013 as an Elite Distinguished World Club by BoardRoom magazine; is a 2013 USTA Outstanding Facility Award winner; and was honored with the 2019, 2020, and 2022 AGM Platinum Award by the Association of Golf Merchandisers. Boca West has also been named a 2021 and 2022 Top Workplace USA by Energage and a 2020 South Florida Sun-Sentinel Top Workplace.