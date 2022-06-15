Boca Raton’s “Summer In The City” Is Back With Free Friday Night Music And New Free Monthly Wellness Classes

Boca Raton, FL – The City of Boca Raton has announced a series of free summer happenings, bringing music and movement to the city throughout the season.

“We have curated a diverse and fun-filled schedule of concerts and wellness events that will offer something for everyone,” said Amy DiNorscio, Amphitheater and Community Events Manager for the City of Boca Raton. “We’ve brought back some fan favorite tribute bands from years past, as well as our own Symphonia Boca Raton and FAU Summer Concert Band.”

“The Summer of Wellness series invites the community to explore the beauty of Boca Raton’s parks while taking part in various fitness disciplines, including walking along the numerous trails,” adds DiNorscio.

The Summer of Music at the Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, will continue most Friday nights starting at 7 p.m. through August 12.

The line-up includes:

Friday, June 17           Yacht Rock (soft rock hits from the late 70s – early 80s)

Friday, June 24           Summer Splash! A Side-by-Side with The SYMPHONIA and FAU Summer Concert Band, conducted by Kyle Prescott

Friday, July 8              The Long Run (Eagles tribute)

Friday, July 15            Back in Time, a tribute to the 80s

Friday, July 22            Chicago Rewired (Chicago tribute)

Friday, July 29            Absolute Queen (Queen tribute)

Friday, August 12       Battle of the Bands Competition

The Summer of Wellness in the Parks takes place the third Saturday of each month at 9:00 a.m. starting June 18.  Get outside and enjoy the city’s walking trails any day of the year.  For a list of the trails for walking, biking or fitness circuit training visit www.myboca.us/Trails

The schedule of free monthly classes includes:

Saturday, June 18        Zumba            Patch Reef Park                          

                                                           2000 Yamato Road

Saturday, July 16        Judo                Sugar Sand Park

                                                           300 S. Military Trail

Saturday, August 20   Tai Chi            South Beach Park Pavilion

                                                           400 N. State Road A1A

The City of Boca Raton boasts five miles of gorgeous beaches, 47 parks, and 1,650 acres of recreational space, attracting residents and visitors year-round.  The City’s Recreation Services Department hosts a full calendar of free community events at select parks and the Mizner Park Amphitheater.  For more details on City events, visit www.MyBoca.us/SpecialEvents.  

