Boca Helping Hands Receives Nearly 30,000 Pounds of Food from SinglesSwag

Boca Helping Hands (BHH) has received nearly 30,000 pounds of food from Jonathan Beskin, a local entrepreneur and philanthropist. Beskin is the owner of SinglesSwag and Paradise Delivered – monthly subscription services featuring a variety of full-sized women’s lifestyle products and snacks. In addition, Boca Helping Hands has received several pallets of boxes from Beskin’s companies to gift to their clients.

Based in Boca Raton, Beskin reached out to Boca Helping Hands to donate surplus items from his companies, including chocolate bars, cookies, pies, and cakes. In the past six months, this major act of giving has amounted to 29,527 pounds of delicious treats for BHH clients to enjoy.

“Giving back to the communities we serve has always been amongst our chief priorities,” said Beskin. “As a company based in Boca, we feel fortunate to have the opportunity to consistently support Boca Helping Hands and the individuals and families they serve.”

Inflation, supply chain issues, and lower inventory have impacted BHH’s hunger-relief programs. The donations from SinglesSwag help supplement some of the decreased donations from community food drives.

“We are pleased with the partnership we have established with Jonathan Beskin and his businesses,” said Bill Harper, Director of Food & Warehouse Operations for Boca Helping Hands. “The cookies, cakes, pies, chocolate bars, and gift boxes provide some quality snack items that we can add to the food bags we distribute to our families. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive and our female clients are delighted with the ‘swag’ boxes.”

Companies, restaurants, cafés, or grocery stores that would like to get involved or donate food can reach out to [email protected].