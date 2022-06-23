Boca Beat, 23/06
- Suits for Seniors, the preeminent leadership development program for at-risk high school seniors in Palm Beach County, announced Wegina “Gina” Barosy as its new chief operating officer. Since 2020, she had served as the non-profit’s program director.
- Water conservation and strengthening infrastructure are two key focus areas for many cities in South Florida and Delray Beach is making notable progress on both fronts. On June 7, 2022, theDelray Beach City Commission approved Ordinances to increase water and wastewater rates and to enforce three-day irrigation schedules.
- The NextEra Energy Scholarship for Black Students in SECME: A merit award of up to $20,000 for college-bound high school seniors who have at least one year of experience volunteering in the Southeastern Consortium for Minorities in Engineering (SECME) and plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university for the entire upcoming 2021-2022 academic year. The reward will be $5,000 per year, renewable for up to three years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned, whichever occurs first.
- The Museum of Graffiti is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of a solo exhibition by graffiti and contemporary artist Doze Green. The show opens on July 28, 2022 and will be on view through Aug 28, 2022.
- The City of Boca Raton has announced a series of free summer happenings, bringing music and movement to the city throughout the season.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties held a bowling fundraiser called Bowl for Kids’ Sake on Saturday, June 5th at Greenacres Bowl. The not-for-profit celebrated 35 years in 2021 and has brought the community together to raise awareness, and donations while having fun. With offices in Palm Beach and Marin counties, this chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters meets the needs of the community by providing one-to-one mentoring and to empower every kid to graduate with a plan for their future.
- The Boca Raton-based nonprofit, the American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY), celebrated their high school seniors’ graduation at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth on Thursday. Graduating from public schools all around Palm Beach County, the students packed into the College Conference Center alongside their families for an evening of merriment, awards, dinner, and camaraderie.
- Boca Helping Hands (BHH) has appointed Zoe Lanham, Vice President of the Addison, to the Board of Directors to support the nonprofit’s work. Lanham’s impressive background in business and marketing will undoubtedly equip her to contribute significantly to the organization.
- Mirtza, a local mother of two daughters, contacted The Inner Truth Project after learning that both of her daughters had been sexually assaulted. Not knowing what to do or how to help her children and the rest of her family, she had a hundred questions and a million emotions she was feeling. Having someone to speak with helped the family deal with a terrible situation that is far more common than most of us realize.
- The New England states of New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont are best among the 50 states at attorney discipline, devoting more resources to addressing and resolving complaints of wrongdoing, according to a study from researchers at Florida Atlantic University.
- FAU President John Kelly will be stepping down at the end of the year. Kelly, who came to FAU in 2014 from Clemson University, will step down at the end of the year but will remain with the university in a different capacity.
- B’nai Torah Congregation, the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, celebrated the 29th year of the synagogue’s popular and inspiring Concert Series by dedicating it to the humanitarian needs of the people of Ukraine. In collaboration with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, B’nai Torah Congregation donated $20,000 to United Hatzalah’s Ukrainian relief efforts and an additional $5,000 to support Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s efforts in Ukraine.
