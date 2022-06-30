Boca Beat, 06/30
- Most teachers focus on academic considerations when assigning seats. A new study by Florida Atlantic University psychology researchers is the first to show that these classroom seat assignments also have important implications for children’s friendships.
- Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida recently recognized the 2022 Class of Gold Award Girl Scouts. This year, 27 Girl Scouts earned the organization’s highest award for girls and their collective projects contributed just over 3,000 hours to local communities where help was desperately needed. They partnered with dozens of local organizations with projects that impacted thousands of lives.
- The Boca Raton-based nonprofit, the American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY), celebrated their high school seniors’ graduation at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth on Thursday. Graduating from public schools all around Palm Beach County, the students packed into the College Conference Center alongside their families for an evening of merriment, awards, dinner, and camaraderie.
- Lawmakers have allocated an additional $25 million in the state budget recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis toward construction of a Dental & Medical Services Technology Building at the Palm Beach State College Loxahatchee Groves campus.
- Ten local families in need will receive $100 Publix gift cards each month for the next year from Boca Helping Hands, thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor. This is the second consecutive year the donor has participated in this initiative, and his philanthropic contribution amounts to $24,000, and will positively impact a total of 20 families.
- Broward County Parks and Recreation Division’s Special Populations Section will offer a Tandem Leisure Ride, for ages 18 and up who are blind or visually impaired. The free event will be on Saturday, July 9th, from 10AM to noon, at Tradewinds Park & Stables (3600 W Sample Rd., Coconut Creek 33066; 954.357.8870).
- On Friday, July 1, the City of Boynton Beach will feature ALIVE BEAT at its First Friday @ 5 Concert. With over 20+ years of playing experience, this three-piece band will energize the crowd with Classic and Modern Rock, Blues, Reggae, Pop, and Latin music. Playing across Palm Beach County in locations such as Two Georges, Deck 84 and Cooper Blues, ALIVE BEAT is well known for energizing crowds.
- Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes Alum Vernon Carey and his wife LaTavia and daughters Taelynn and Dynver held a sport themed Father and Daughter Dance Presented by DeAngelo Contracting Services on June 18th. The fun filled Carey Family Foundation event took place at the Broward Center for Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.
- Florida College System Chancellor Kathy Hebda recently visited Palm Beach State College to get a closeup look at some of its programs and facilities.
- Florida Atlantic University has earned the 2022-2023 Military Spouse Friendly® Schools designation status award for the efforts by FAU’s Military and Veterans Student Success Center in creating sustainable and meaningful education paths for military spouses and the service member community.
- Kicking off the 10th anniversary of The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR), the Club held its annual installation of the 2022-2023 President and Board of Director at Boca Lago Golf & Country Club. Bringing laughter and smiles to dinner guests, comedian Jeff Laub was the “opening act” that “set the stage” for an entertaining, yet mission-based evening.
- The Dr. Barbara Carey-Shuler Equity Institute at Palm Beach State College partnered with the Student Support Services TRIO program and two existing intensive academic boot camps to launch a new comprehensive summer initiative for first-time college students.
- Florida Atlantic University’s College of Education School Leaders Program has been awarded a three-year, $1,039,041 grant from Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) to support two graduate degree programs as part of the Teacher School Leader Equity for Instructional Performance (EQUIP) grant project initiative. BCPS is the sixth largest public school system in the United States and the second largest in Florida.
