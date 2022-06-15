Boca Beat, 06/15
- Lynn University was recently recognized by Times Higher Education (THE) for its long-standing commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). THE’s 2022 International Impact Rankings assessed more than 1,400 higher education institutions in 106 countries, measuring four key indicators: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching. This is the first year that Lynn placed on the list.
- Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute recently received the first FAU Research Cores Internal Pilot (RCIP) Grant to support water sample nutrient analysis project with FAU’s Research Cores Water Analysis Lab (WAL) facility.
- Celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR), the Club will be rolling out the “blue” carpet to a Tropical Paradise as it presents the seventh Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball, Saturday, November 12th at 6:30 p.m. at Boca West Country Club. In its grand tradition, the black-tie gala will draw generations of Boca Raton’s Who’s Who dignitaries, business and community leaders to a lavish reception and dinner, dancing-the-night-away to the Steve Chase Band, George Long Award presentations, and exciting silent auction.
- The City of Boca Raton has been awarded a scholarship to join the Florida Race to Zero cohort, a friendly competition between municipalities to showcase how they are leading the way to carbon neutrality. Boca Raton is one of just 22 municipalities in the state to receive the scholarship from the Florida League of Cities.
- In the second year since the Pandemic that shut the world down in life and business, the Batmasian Family has come forth to help support local business and our community.
- Everyone from families and window shoppers to car aficionados will enjoy the 10th Annual Mizner Park Downtown Drive Car Show on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real. Admission is FREE.
- The Boca Raton Public Library presents a new photography exhibit, “Emerging from Darkness: Boca Raton Community High School Student Photography.” Visitors to the Art in Public Places area of the Downtown Library will be able to view a variety of photographs taken by the students in Boca High’s esteemed photography program.
- Larry’s Ice Cream, one of South Florida’s fastest expanding, mom-and-pop ice cream parlor and cafe chains, will soon be bringing new flair to old favorites in Boca Raton, where its ‘retro-modern’ vibe and expanded, over-the-top menu are coming to St. Andrew’s Plaza, near the Town Center Mall as Larry’s Ice Cream and Cafe.
- The RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl returns to its traditional spot, the Tuesday evening before Christmas, during the 2022 college football season. The ninth annual game will be played Tuesday, December 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET and televised on ESPN.
- The United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) designated John Joyce, the long-time Director of Tennis for Boca West Country Club, with the USPTA George Basco Lifetime Achievement Award 2022. He was awarded with this honor on June 4 during the USPTA Florida Convention at the Hyatt Coconut Point Estero.
- After seeing an influx of children (including siblings) enter their program, Place of Hope, one of Palm Beach County’s largest foster care organizations, is in desperate need of funds and supplies.
- Temple Beth El of Boca Raton invites the south Florida Jewish community to their Schaefer Family Campus in east Boca Raton for an Open House for Prospective Members on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm as well as from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
