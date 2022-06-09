Boca Beat, 06/09
- The Fulbright Program, the flagship international academic exchange sponsored by the U.S. Government, appoints students, educators and researchers to serve and learn in other countries, seeking to foster mutual understanding between the United States and those countries. The latest PBA members joining that group of cultural ambassadors are recent graduates Anna Rose McIntyre and Morgan Hirchert, who will teach English in Bulgaria and South Korea, respectively.
- A half-century after it was originally founded, The Boca Raton Historical Society (BRHS) held its annual Members Meeting at The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) on May 18 and more than 75 local supporters attended.
- Rents for homes and apartments have soared nationwide over the past year, and Florida remains at the heart of a problem overwhelming U.S. consumers, according to an analysis of 107 rental markets by researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools.
- Summer is around the corner, and as temperatures rise across Florida, air conditioning use increases as well, leading to the single largest cause of high energy bills for residents. But it’s not the only appliance keeping you from having a summer of savings. To keep your wallet from overheating this summer, here are five quick and easy steps you can take to lower your energy
- With the national average for gas per gallon hitting $4.86, South Florida drivers can soon expect the state’s average to climb to $5.
- The City of Boca Raton’s Recreation Services Department will host a Fabulous Fourth Celebration on Monday, July 4, at Countess de Hoernle Park/Spanish River Athletic Facility, 1000 NW Spanish River Boulevard, starting at 5:30 p.m. A spectacular fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. The event is FREE and open to the public.
- Three South Florida counties that collectively are home to the largest metropolitan population in the state will soon be served by an academic health network that is a true collaboration of the region’s leading public and private academic and medical leaders.
- Sindee Kerker said she was “pleasantly surprised and honored” to be presented with the Award for Excellence in Teaching and Dedication to Students, given the number of outstanding professors there are at Lynn University. Kerker has dedicated the past 23 years of her career to making each student feel confident, loved and welcome to the Lynn community. “She has demonstrated a commitment to student learning, utilized innovative teaching techniques and impacted student lives beyond the classroom,” said Dr. Katrina Carter-Tellison, vice president for academic affairs.
- Palm Beach Atlantic senior Miriam Edele has won the prestigious Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study this summer in Cusco, Peru. The Gilman Scholarship is a program of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA). “This award is highly competitive on a level with the Fulbright Award,” said Dr. Carl Miller, who leads PBA’s Prestigious National Scholarship Program.
- BrandStar, a horizontally and vertically integrated production company, donated and installed an LED Volume Wall at Lynn University’s Boca Raton campus, offering unprecedented access to the latest in virtual production technology to its students.
