Boca Beat, 06/03
- Boca Helping Hands has received more than 7,600 pounds of cereal this year, from collection drives organized by Cereal4All, a nonprofit organization that was started by 14-year-old twin brothers Jett and Luke Justin, Boca Raton residents who attend Don Estridge Middle School. This donation means that Boca Helping Hands will be able to provide clients with about 72,000 bowls of cereal.
- The Boynton Beach City Library’s Summer Reading initiative, “Oceans of Possibilities,” begins on Saturday, June 4 with a Kick-Off Party from 10 am -2 pm at Centennial Park (120 E. Ocean Ave.). Children (ages 5-12) and teenagers can register for the Summer Reading Program, play themed activities, make crafts, and receive a free icy treat.
- Designed to enable kids of all income brackets the opportunity to experience superior, personalized education, the Fuller Center, a not-for-profit organization focused on early childhood development, has space available in its private elementary school, the Fuller Academy, on the organization’s West Campus at 10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton.
- Every second, an older person in the United States falls and injures themselves, and every 20 minutes one of them dies from the fall. More than 30 percent of adults 65 and older fall every year and 25 percent of them have moderate to severe injuries. These falls result in 3 million visits to the emergency department, 800,000 hospitalizations and 30,000 deaths each year. The problem is especially acute in Florida where more than 3.3 million residents are over age 65.
- Florida Atlantic University student Bernard Harrigan has been named a 2022 Udall Scholar, marking the first time in the University’s history that one of its students was presented with this scholarship.
- Alan Mednick had the idea that stand-up comedy could work as a successful fundraising event for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Mednick, a Boynton Beach resident, speaking of his inspiration for ‘Stand Up for Hope,’ said “laughter is sometimes the best medicine, and it feels good knowing we were able to do that and give hope to so many people who needed it, like my family did.” He lost both his teenage daughter as well as his niece to suicide and he became an active board member for the Southeast Florida chapter of the AFSP organization.
- Encapsulating love and a lifetime of affection for your #1 dad can be a daunting task. Thankfully, on June 19, the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is brimming with Father’s Day programming and one-of-a-kind delights that your pop is sure to prize even if he’s already received the best gift ever — you.
- The Symphonia, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra, will perform alongside Florida Atlantic University’s Summer Concert Band during a special live concert, ‘Summer Splash: A Side-by-Side,’ part of the 2022 Summer in the City sponsored by the City of Boca Raton. The performance will be held on Friday, June 24, at 7 p.m. with FAU Music Director Kyle Prescott serving as conductor. The event is free and will be held at the Mizner Park Amphitheater.
- Tire Kingdom® Service Centers, a leader in the automotive aftermarket space with over 200 stores throughout Florida, worked alongside the American Heart Association (AHA) to provide CPR equipment to Royal Palm Beach High School for National CPR and AED Awareness Week. This annual initiative, which takes place from June 1 through June 7, raises awareness regarding sudden cardiac arrest and stresses the importance of CPR and automated external defibrillator (AED) use.
- Palm Beach State College Corporate and Continuing Education (CCE) department and Love, Hope & Healing, Inc., a nonprofit organization, have partnered to develop a five-week Career Exploration Summer Program.
- Join Miami Dolphins Alum Vernon Carey and his two daughters for a Sports themed Father and Daughter Dance Presented by DeAngelo Contracting Services on Saturday, June 18th from 5 pm to 9 pm. The fun filled event will take place at the Broward Center for Performing Arts in the Potter Ballroom (201 SW 5thAvenue, Fort Lauderdale).
