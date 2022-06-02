Baptist Health South Florida and Mind Body Social kick off in-person, 55+ wellness series in Palm Beach County 

Boca Raton, FL – Baptist Health South Florida in partnership with Mind Body Social Events announced today the start of in-person, wellness programming for the 55+ community throughout Palm Beach County. The event series titled the 55+ Wellness Series powered by Baptist Health Foundation offers a diverse and inclusive selection of activities for wellbeing designed for today’s modern, wellness-minded active adults.

“Our mission at Mind Body Social is to positively impact as many people through our wellness programming, and we are grateful for this opportunity to increase awareness for the active adult community in Palm Beach County,” said Jose Antonio Hernandez, co-founder of Mind Body Social Events. “Our goal is to inspire the 55+ community in the Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Palm Springs, Lake Worth and Ocean Ridge areas to join an innovative and engaging wellness program created just for them and free to them.”

The 55+ Wellness Series powered by Baptist Health Foundation and encourages healthy behavior and fosters preventive care while adapting to lifestyle changes. The overall goal of the series is to promote physical and mental well-being throughout the Palm Beach County community and is offered exclusively for residents ages 55 and older in the City of Boynton Beach, the City of Delray Beach, the Village of Palm Springs, the City of Lake Worth Beach, and the Town of Ocean Ridge.

In line with Baptist Health South Florida’s standing commitment to offering easily accessible wellness programs around South Florida, the 55+ Wellness Series powered by Baptist Health Foundation features a selection of fitness classes curated by the Mind Body Social team including: Zumba, Tai Chi, Yoga, Jazzercise, and Barre, among others. Additionally, the series addresses wellness topics including mindfulness and nutrition.

The series began with an online-only offering this January and kicked off the in-person events this May. The wellness series will be offered through December of this year. Full schedule and more information on the 55+ Wellness Series powered by Baptist Health Foundation is available here.

“A big role in making the 55+ Wellness Series powered by Baptist Health Foundation a success is offering the events at attractive locations,” said Luis Sanabria, co-founder of Mind Body Social Events. “We’re grateful to our venue partners that include Delray Marketplace Amphitheater, Boynton Beach Community Center, Lake Worth Fitness Center, and the Osborne Community Center also in Lake Worth.”

To learn more about Mind Body Social Events’ full array of wellness offerings, visit www.mindbodysocialevents.com and follow @mind_body_social on Instagram or @MindBodySocialEvents on Facebook.

For more information on Baptist Health South Florida, visit www.baptisthealth.net or follow @baptisthealthsf on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About Baptist Health South Florida

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 24,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Mind Body Social

Mind Body Social Events is a South Florida-based wellness and event marketing organization that was founded with the mission of creating fun experiences that inspire well-being and human connection for all. Our overall goal is to improve lives and build community through experiences designed for wellness and joy. Mind Body Social is the brainchild of peers turned business partners, Luis Sanabria and Jose Antonio Hernandez, who merged their knowledge of music events promotion with expertise in entertainment and fashion marketing. For more information on Mind Body Social and its current list of wellness events, visit mindbodysocialevents.com or follow @mind_body_social on Instagram and @MindBodySocialEvents on Facebook.