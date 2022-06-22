Baltimore Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team announced Wednesday.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

At approximately 11:25 p.m. Tuesday, Baltimore Police said officers responded to a home in the northern district of the city, where they found Ferguson unresponsive and being treated by medics. Ferguson never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics, according to police.

Baltimore Police said there were no signs of trauma found or foul play suspected at this time. Ferguson’s body was transported to the medical examiner’s office, where a cause of death will be determined.

