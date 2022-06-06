Published On: Mon, Jun 6th, 2022

Average price of gas per gallon in Florida expected to soon climb to $5

With the national average for gas per gallon hitting $4.86, South Florida drivers can soon expect the state’s average to climb to $5.

According to WPTV, analysts predict the national average price of gas could soon rise to $6 per gallon and at least $5 per gallon in Florida.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Palm Beach County is now at $4.90, making it the highest in the State.

The average price for gas in the state is now $4.76.

The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply, according to AAA.

According to WPTV, the national average for a gallon of gas surged 25 cents in one week to hit $4.86, which is 59 cents more than a month ago, and $1.81 more than a year ago.

Some analysts are now saying the national average per gallon is expected to rise to $6 by Labor Day.

However, despite the high prices at the pump, Florida’s $4.76 is still 29 cents cheaper than other states.

Nation’s top 10 most expensive states for gas:

  • California ($6.34)
  • Nevada ($5.49)
  • Hawaii ($5.47)
  • Oregon ($5.41)
  • Washington ($5.40)
  • Illinois ($5.40)
  • Alaska ($5.37)
  • Washington, D.C. ($5.06)
  • Michigan ($5.05)

