Average price of gas per gallon in Florida expected to soon climb to $5
With the national average for gas per gallon hitting $4.86, South Florida drivers can soon expect the state’s average to climb to $5.
According to WPTV, analysts predict the national average price of gas could soon rise to $6 per gallon and at least $5 per gallon in Florida.
According to AAA, the average price of gas in Palm Beach County is now at $4.90, making it the highest in the State.
The average price for gas in the state is now $4.76.
The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply, according to AAA.
According to WPTV, the national average for a gallon of gas surged 25 cents in one week to hit $4.86, which is 59 cents more than a month ago, and $1.81 more than a year ago.
Some analysts are now saying the national average per gallon is expected to rise to $6 by Labor Day.
However, despite the high prices at the pump, Florida’s $4.76 is still 29 cents cheaper than other states.
Nation’s top 10 most expensive states for gas:
- California ($6.34)
- Nevada ($5.49)
- Hawaii ($5.47)
- Oregon ($5.41)
- Washington ($5.40)
- Illinois ($5.40)
- Alaska ($5.37)
- Washington, D.C. ($5.06)
- Michigan ($5.05)