Average price of gas per gallon in Florida expected to soon climb to $5

With the national average for gas per gallon hitting $4.86, South Florida drivers can soon expect the state’s average to climb to $5.

According to WPTV, analysts predict the national average price of gas could soon rise to $6 per gallon and at least $5 per gallon in Florida.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in Palm Beach County is now at $4.90, making it the highest in the State.

The average price for gas in the state is now $4.76.

The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply, according to AAA.

According to WPTV, the national average for a gallon of gas surged 25 cents in one week to hit $4.86, which is 59 cents more than a month ago, and $1.81 more than a year ago.

Some analysts are now saying the national average per gallon is expected to rise to $6 by Labor Day.

However, despite the high prices at the pump, Florida’s $4.76 is still 29 cents cheaper than other states.

Nation’s top 10 most expensive states for gas: