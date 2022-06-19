Are the Places You Spend Time Asthma Friendly?

(StatePoint) Asthma is a lung disease that makes breathing difficult for over 24 million Americans. While there’s no cure, there are steps you can take to help control it so you can lead a normal, healthy life.

This is why the American Lung Association’s Promoting Asthma Friendly Environments through Partnerships and Collaborations Project is seeking to ensure more people live, work and go to school in asthma-friendly environments. Here’s what to know:

Understanding triggers. Asthma triggers can cause symptoms and if left untreated, could lead to an asthma attack. Common asthma triggers include respiratory infections, allergens, irritants, exercise and emotions. Indoor triggers found at home, school and workplaces include tobacco smoke, dust mites, pests such as cockroaches and mice, pets, mold, cleaning chemicals, dust, gases, vapors and fumes. Common outdoor asthma triggers include pollen, wildfire smoke, ozone and particle pollution. Reducing home triggers. People spend over 90% of their time indoors and most of that time is in their home. Whether you rent or own your home, you can make these changes to improve the quality of the air you breathe:

• Run the bathroom fan after showers and use the kitchen fan while cooking to control moisture and other air pollutants.

• Use vacuums with good filtration, such as a HEPA filter.

• Properly store food and other items that attract pests.

• Make your home (and vehicle) smokefree.

Additional actions you can take include improving ventilation, maintaining HVAC systems and using integrated pest management. If you rent, some of these solutions would be the responsibility of the landlord. Learn more about how to improve the indoor air quality of your home as a tenant by reviewing the guide developed by the Environmental Law Institute found at eli.org.