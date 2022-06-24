ANCHOR BANK ENABLES MORTGAGE BROKERS TO FUND MORTGAGES THROUGH UNIQUE CAPITAL OPPORTUNITY

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. – Anchor Bank, a Palm Beach Gardens-based community bank, has announced that it is accepting applications from South Florida mortgage brokers seeking capital to fund mortgages, thereby allowing them to control the funding process for their clients.

Anchor Bank will provide the necessary capital through a Warehouse Line of Credit, a form of commercial asset-based lending with a short term risk classification rather than a traditional longer term mortgage classification. The life of the line of credit will extend from its origination to the time it is sold on the secondary.

“Anchor Bank identified a demand for mortgage brokers wanting to transition into mortgage lenders,” said Anchor Bank President and CEO Nelson Hinojosa. “We look forward to providing them with an opportunity to excel and provide full-service to their clients during this extraordinary real estate boom.”

Interested mortgage brokers are encouraged to contact Senior Vice President, Commercial Lender Robyn Bracero at (561) 383-3163.

About Anchor Bank

Anchor Bank is a privately held community bank headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens with $240 million in assets as of March 31, 2021. The Bank currently has five full-service locations in Palm Beach Gardens, Boca Raton, Lake Worth, Hallandale Beach, and Coral Gables. The Coral Gables location also offers Wealth Management Services. Since 2005, Anchor Bank has been focused on providing its customers with responsive, customized banking solutions and now serves customers throughout the South Florida tri-county market. For more information, please visit www.AnchorBank.com