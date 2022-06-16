ANCHOR BANK ANNOUNCES OPENING OF CORAL GABLES BANKING CENTER

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. – Anchor Bank has announced that it will soon be opening its first full-service banking center in Miami-Dade County. Located in Penthouse 1 at 2100 Ponce de Leon Boulevard in the Alhambra Plaza in the Center of Downtown Coral Gables, the banking center will open Tuesday, June 21st.

Elena Hernandez has been hired as Vice President and Branch Manager. With more than 35 years of banking experience, Hernandez will be responsible for the daily operation of the banking center, developing relationships in the community, and implementing strategies to achieve the financial goals of the banking center. She was previously with Eastern National Bank where she was a branch manager.

The bank will share the space with Anchor Securities, a wealth management and investment firm which opened in February of 2020.

“This banking center will allow us to better serve the businesses of Miami –Dade County as well as improve our ability to provide our concierge banking services to our international clients,” said Anchor Bank President & CEO Nelson Hinojosa. “The entire Anchor Bank team is looking forward to this opportunity. When our Miami-Dade full-service banking center opens, we will have achieved our goal of providing Anchor Bank’s banking services to the residents and businesses of the South Florida tri-county area looking for a more personable banking experience.”

About Anchor Bank

Anchor Bank is a privately held community bank headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens with $240 million in assets as of March 31, 2021. The Bank currently has four full-service locations in Palm Beach Gardens, Boca Raton, Lake Worth and Hallandale Beach with an office in Coral Gables offering Wealth Management Services. Since 2005, Anchor Bank has been focused on providing its customers with responsive, customized banking solutions and now serves customers throughout the South Florida tri-county market. For more information, please visit www.AnchorBank.com.