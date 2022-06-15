Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches Wins $25,000 Neighborhood Assist Grant

Boca Raton, FL – Thanks to an outpouring of public support, Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches has won a generous 2022 State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant for its afterschool/summer program, Project Grow.

From April 27-May 6, Project Grow and 199 other organizations rallied online support, with the top 100 vote-getters each receiving a $25,000 grant. Project Grow students and staff posted engaging videos to generate interest in the contest and Adopt-A-Family’s faithful supporters responded with thousands of votes, securing Project Grow a spot among the winners.

“A big thank you to our supporters, who always step up when we need them,” said Matthew Constantine, Adopt-A-Family Chief Executive Officer. “This grant will be an enormous help to Project Grow.”

The State Farm Review Committee selected Project Grow to be among the top 200 finalists from 4,000 organizations nationwide. Project Grow was one of 15 Florida causes to make the Top 200, and the only one in Palm Beach County. Nationwide, 88,000 people cast more than two million votes in support of their favorite causes.

Project Grow is Palm Beach County’s only afterschool/summer program specifically designed to support elementary school students who have experienced poverty and homelessness. The program focuses on academic support, emotional development, parental engagement, and life-enriching experiences. The classroom experience includes tutoring; academic advising; mental health counseling; social-emotional learning; healthy snacks; and outdoor play. The program emphasizes Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math (STEAM) activities that boost critical thinking, promote self-confidence, and open students’ eyes to future career paths.

To learn more about Project Grow or Adopt-A-Family’s other programs and services, or to make a donation, please visit www.adoptafamilypbc.org or call (561) 253-1361.

About Adopt-A-Family

Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches is dedicated to providing programs, services, and solutions to homeless and low-income Palm Beach County families experiencing a crisis. The organization’s mission is to strengthen families with children in their efforts to achieve stability and self-sufficiency by providing access to all-encompassing services. To achieve this mission, the agency provides housing units, an emergency shelter, rental assistance, homeless prevention services, youth educational programming, mental health services, and job coaching. To learn more about the work that Adopt-A-Family does in Palm Beach County, please visit www. aafpbc.org or contact (561) 253-1361.