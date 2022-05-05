What are The Best Gold Bars for Investors?

Are you trying to discover the ideal gold investment for your portfolio? If you answered yes to this question, it’s important to know the best options to choose from our gold bars or gold coins. Before figuring out which gold bars are the right options for your portfolio, please consider:

There are actual differences between investing in coins and bars

Not every gold bar is the same

At the end of the day, investors want the best gold bars for sale because they realize that owning precious metals has its financial benefits. The next step to take is to figure out which option is the best to buy. You purchase bullion gold coins or bullion both gold bars, since both make great hedges against the volatile stock market and inflation. Either of these investments will protect against the downside and other volatile markets.

There are very trusted gold bar producers in the world. The most prominent include Engelhard, Johnson Matthey, the Royal Canadian mint, the Perth mint, and Credit Suisse. Other worthwhile options include bullion manufacturers with strong reputations, different government mints, and other options.

It’s critical to determine the quality of the gold bullion as well, depending on the particular style of investment. If it’s for a gold IRA, as an example, it must meet minimum purity requirements set forth by the IRS. These bars with IRA approval contain the highest levels of purity including 99.5% for gold, 99.9% for silver, 99.99% for platinum, and 99.99% for palladium.

With that in mind, please pay close attention to the 5 best gold bars for investors based on factors including worldwide recognition, fineness, purity, and liquidity. Each one of these recommendations has gold IRA approval from the IRS, so investors can add them to their precious metals IRA account as well.

Gold Bars by Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse Gold bars are manufactured by PAMP and Developed by Credit Suisse Group to create excellent gold bar products. They are considered some of the most popular investments in gold or silver bullion throughout the world. Their design is simple yet very attractive. And each one has a serial number to uniquely identify it.

This keeps the premium lower, which prevents it from becoming a collectible investment, and also guarantees that it’s a high-quality investment with the highest purity level. The fineness level of Credit Suisse Gold bars is .9999, which surpasses IRA approval. If you plan on investing in a gold bar this year, Credit Suisse Gold bars are a great choice.

Gold Bars by Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a UK-based company with a long and storied history in the precious metal space. In fact, in 1946 Johnson Matthey became the official producer of Silver coins in the UK. They also have a wide variety of gold bars in different shapes, sizes, designs, and levels of refinement.

Instead of creating an expensive minting process, this company chose to cast their gold ingot, which reduces investor premiums. The Johnson Matthey bars with IRA approval have .9999 levels of gold fineness. Similar to Credit Suisse, this company is trusted and renowned around the world.

Gold Minted Bars by Perth Mint

The Perth Mint in Australia manufactures a wide array of Gold bars by weight including ½ ounces up to 1000 ounces. The majority of investors find it most cost-effective to purchase branded bars weighing 400 ounces or 1000 ounces.

They also have a series of Gold Minted Bars that way 5 g, 10 g, and 20 g. These bars also, and 1 ounce and 10-ounce sizes as well. The bars have a tamper proof display card and include the image of a hopping kangaroo, which make them a very attractive choice for those looking to invest.

The Perth Mint is well respected, trusted, and world renowned for producing gold bars of the highest quality.

Gold Valcambi CombiBar

Investors looking to purchase a gold bar with an incredibly unique design tend to enjoy owning the CombiBar. This Swiss company first introduced a gold bar in 2011, and it weighs 50 g and like a credit card, it’s designed to fit directly in your wallet.

Even more important, each bar can be divided into 50 bars that way 1 g each and they break apart very easily. The fineness level is .9999 gold and these bars also have IRA approval.

This unique investment is a great way to invest in gold bars. And if the worst were ever to happen, having pocket-sized gold in the form of a credit card in your pocket certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Gold Bars by Engelhard

This company is based in America and they have a long and storied history since they’ve been around for over 100 years. The world knows them for producing high-quality silver and gold bullion products.

Some investors find these gold bars are special because they have odd shapes on occasion and they are very attractive, which makes them a great option for investors looking for something a little rarer. Unfortunately, the rarity also raises premiums, so let something to keep in mind.

Looking to buy gold bars online? Consider Engelhard because it’s an excellent option.

Reasons to Invest in Gold Bars

Central Banks around the world invest heavily in gold each year and they are stored in the form of gold bars.

Refining gold bars is a lot less work, it’s much more secure, and it’s easier to stack up inside of a vault.

Gold bars are stamped in the shape of a brick or ingot and they have important information like the year, purity level, and weight stamped on the front along with the logo from the manufacturer.

Gold bars are very easy to produce and the production process is cheaper than gold coins or other options, which is advantageous to investors.

Since gold bars or less liquid, they are the better option for long-term investors who plan on holding them for many years.

Final Thoughts

As you can clearly see, there are many fantastic options to choose from if you plan on investing in gold bars in the near future. We highly recommend sticking to our top 5 recommendations mentioned above because they are all IRA eligible and each one of these companies or mints has a world-renowned reputation.