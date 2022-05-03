West Boca Raton Community High School Reaches New Heights with Boca Raton Airport Tour￼

West Boca Community High School freshman, sophomore, and junior students and facility members posing in front of a plane

Boca Raton, FL – 34 West Boca High Community High School freshman, sophomore, and junior students and four facility members toured the Boca Raton Airport on Thursday, April 28th. They were joined by Airport Authority Board Chair James Nau and Vice-Chair Bob Tucker. This airport tour offered students an insight into aviation careers in anticipation of a new Aviation Academy planned for West Boca High School in 2023.

Throughout the day, the students visited the various airport and tenant facilities which included: Airport Administration, Atlantic Aviation, Boca Aircraft Maintenance, Signature Flight Support, Reliable Jet Maintenance, Lynn University Flight School, and US Customs and Border Protection Facility, where they learned how each of these facilities operates in support of the aviation industry. The students also had the opportunity to directly ask any questions about any aviation careers they were interested in pursuing in the future.

“Our annual student day is one of the highlights of our year,” said Boca Raton Airport Executive Director Clara Bennett. “We are proud to support our local public schools and hope we can inspire the next generation of aviation industry professionals through our educational programs.”

This tour was just the beginning of the new heights West Boca Community High School will reach with the new Aviation Academy planned for 2023.

The Boca Raton Airport is a general aviation transport facility, publicly owned by the State of Florida. The Airport serves the corporate, recreational and flight training needs of the community, averaging over 70,000 operations annually. The Airport is governed by the Boca Raton Airport Authority; a seven-member board.