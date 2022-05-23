Vi at Lakeside Village Skilled Nursing Facility Gets Five Stars

Vi at Lakeside Village in Lantana, Fla., announced that the community’s Skilled Nursing Facility has attained an overall five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). This rating is based on criteria determined by the CMS five-star rating system, which assesses all Skilled Nursing Facilities against four indicator categories.

To achieve the five-star rating, any Medicare certified Skilled Nursing Facility, such as Vi at Lakeside Village, is evaluated by CMS in the four indicator categories of: health inspection, quality indicators, staffing, and RN staffing. These areas are assessed and weighted, then ranked on a scale and given an overall total of one to five stars.

The CMS website, cms.gov, defines its star ratings, which range from five stars as “much above average quality,” to one star which is considered to “have quality much below average.” The quality rating system is designed to provide consumers, family members, and caregivers the opportunity to compare skilled nursing centers to determine the best fit for their family.

Located in Lantana, Fla., Vi at Lakeside Village has been providing luxury retirement living for 25 years. The community provides a continuum of care including independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing to its residents. Vi at Lakeside Village is situated on 46 lush acres, provides sprawling lakeside grounds, a pool, a fitness center, and much more.

To find out more about Vi at Lakeside Village, visit lantana.viliving.com