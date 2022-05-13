Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton Celebrates Grand Opening of East Campus

On Tuesday, May 10, local dignitaries, elected officials, Sinai Residences leadership and residents, and the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County gathered to celebrate the opening of Phase 2 – or the East Campus – of Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton. A ribbon cutting ceremony took place featuring Florida Senators Tina Polsky and Lori Berman; Palm Beach County Mayor and Commissioner Robert Weinroth; Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs; among others.

The new 250,000 square foot Sinai Residences East Campus features 111 independent living apartments, a new resort style pool, two new dining venues, an auditorium, a large movie theater and many more amenities. With the addition, the entire Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences campus – located at located at 21036 95th Ave S, Boca Raton – now exceeds one million square feet.

Operated by Federation CCRC Development and self-managed, Sinai Residences offers a full continuum of care, from independent and assisted living options to rehabilitation, skilled nursing and memory care.

Assisted Living: When daily tasks become more difficult and life is harder, Sinai Residences staff can lend a hand. Designed to maintain a sense of independence in a stylish environment, this program offers attentive service with comprehensive and compassionate support.

Rehabilitation: Residents can recover after illness, injury or surgery, while assisted by dedicated rehabilitation services provided by Sinai’s skilled nursing community. Plans for recovery are personalized for each individual.

Skilled Nursing: When a long-term diagnosis requires 24/7, skilled support, this program offers compassionate, thorough and exceptional care – all within the heart of Sinai’s thriving community.

Memory Care: The answer when Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia arise, Sinai’s trained professionals work with residents and their respective family members to create structure, schedules, and familiar surroundings in a safe and secure environment.

Sinai Residences will continue to offer residents access to the following on-site amenities: Concierge; Full-Service Spa, Salon and Barbershop; Sundries Store; Valet and Garage Parking; and Weekly Housekeeping and Flat Linen service. Residents will continue to enjoy Resort-Style Living complete with Al Fresco Dining with Bar, Poolside; Art Studio, Card Rooms and Library; Auditorium and Movie Theater; Fine Dining, Bistros and Lounges; Hot Tub and Cabanas; Social, Recreational, Educational and Cultural Programs; and State-of-the-Art Wellness and Fitness Centers.

In addition to 111 new independent living apartments, which are a mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and two-bedroom-plus-den units (up to 3,200 square feet), the expansion will emulate the feeling of being at a resort and include the following:

Pool: Resort Style Pool with ADA ramp and beach style entry; covered lap lanes; a new jacuzzi hot tub; indoor/outdoor bar; poolside dining; and pool cabanas

Dining & Entertainment: Adding two new dining venues; larger movie theater; larger card room; and a bigger auditorium.

Unit Extras: Extra storage unit for each apartment; Covered garage for parking; and Valet parking.

Sinai Residences has a select few apartments still remaining. Prices range from the $500,000s to over $2 million. To learn more, please visit: www.SinaiResidences.com.

“Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences is setting the trend for senior living in South Florida by providing the best-of-the-best for our residents,” said Rachel Blumberg, Executive Director of Sinai Residences. “We’re thrilled to celebrate the opening of our east campus and are grateful for the incredible support of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, our board of managers, current and future residents and the entire Sinai Residences staff who are making the dream of expanding our continuing care retirement community a reality.”