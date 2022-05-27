Three Cane Institute SECME Teams Place First at Nationals

The Cane Institute for Advanced Technologies at A.D. Henderson University School (ADHUS) and FAU High School SECME teams recently took home top awards in the online 2022 SECME National Competition.

The ADHUS and FAU High teams placed first in the high school mouse trap car, middle school mouse trap car, and middle school water rocket competitions.

The FAU High mouse trap car team consisted of Sara Habona, Cameron McMullen and Tyler Brack.

The middle school mouse trap car team members were Ken Liu, Julia Nance and Aiden Phipps.

The middle school water rocket competition team was made up of June Gray, Ben Liu and Noah Naraysingh.

“As a coach and mentor, I know this experience cements the pathway to success for these students,” said James Nance, SECME coach and Stiles-Nicholson STEM Teacher Academy educator. “Even though this is an engineering competition at heart, they have gained critical thinking skills, friendships and certainly confidence that will serve them throughout their individual academic paths.”

Founded by FAU Board of Trustees member Daniel Cane, The Cane Institute serves as the epicenter for research, education and technology transfer for ADHUS and FAU High School.

The Institute’s integrated approach to solving society’s most challenging problems engages the best and brightest students, faculty, and resources to explore today’s most complex challenges in areas such as cybersecurity, autonomous vehicles, robotics, virtual reality, augmented reality, automation and artificial intelligence.

SECME is an alliance of K-12 educators, universities, and industry/government partners committed to engaging and preparing more minorities and girls for college and careers in STEM.